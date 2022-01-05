Amherst VFW Post donates more than 360 wreaths in honor of veterans

Amherst VFW Post 9877 is grateful to the community for donating 366 wreaths for Wreaths Across America, an event that honored veterans buried in the Amherst Cemetery on Dec. 18.

There are currently 476 veterans buried in the cemetery with the oldest veteran serving in the Revolutionary War, according to the veteran’s group. Its goal for next year is to have a wreath for each veteran. Community members are still able to support the Wreaths Across America event by joining Post members to remove them at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Amherst Cemetery on Grandview Drive in the town of Amherst.

The VFW Post also presented $100 each to three Amherst Middle School students for their outstanding essay presentations recognizing veterans’ contributions. Additionally, the Post has established an emergency and disaster relief fund to assist local veterans and those affected by major natural disasters across the United States and has contributed to hurricane victims in Louisiana and will assist veterans in Mayfield, Kentucky.

VFW is an organization of U.S. war veterans who fought in wars, campaigns and expeditions on foreign land, waters or airspace.

Post 9877 meets every third Tuesday at the Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club on Bruner Road. To donate to the VFW fund, or to find out how to join your local Post, contact the group on Facebook: VFWPost9877.