Amherst VFW post promoting 'Patriot's Pen' youth essay contest for local students

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9877 in Amherst is promoting a national ‘Patriot’s Pen’ youth essay contest to local students.

The theme is ‘What is Patriotism to Me?’ and the grand prize is $5,000. Prizes also include prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000 for other just more than 50 entries. The contest consist of four levels: the entry level is sponsored by the local VFW and those winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the VFW district (regional) where one first-place winner advances to the state level and then on the national competition.

Patriot’s Pen is open to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students enrolled by the Oct. 31 deadline in public, private or parochial schools in the U.S. Home-schooled children also are eligible.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.