Amherst voters turn out to the polls

Political signs were as plentiful as the fall colors at Amherst County’s voting precincts Tuesday as residents headed to polls for Election Day, casting their votes for the first time in Virginia’s 5th congressional district.

Amherst County is folding into the 5th District through redistricting following the most recent census. Republican Bob Good is fighting for a second term against Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg with the GOP hoping to get a majority in Congress following the midterms and Democrats seeking to hang on to it.

Junior Harvey, of Madison Heights, is among those hopeful for a Republican sweep in both chambers of Congress.

“I’m not for socialism. I think that’s where the Democrats will lead to,” Harvey said after casting his vote at the Lonco precinct in Monroe. “Hopefully, if we do have a red wave, once they get in there they’ll be smart enough to work together and try to resolve something, because we’ve had red waves before and they still didn’t resolve nothing.”

Teresa Maddox, a Republican who greeted voters Tuesday morning outside the Lonco precinct, said people coming to vote had been pretty steady. She arrived about 15 minutes before polls opened at 6 a.m. and said two people already were waiting to vote.

Maddox said she believes good turnout will bode well for the GOP in a crucial year with so much at stake and Amherst County will have a strong showing for Good.

“By all indications that we’re seeing this morning, I think so,” Maddox said.

Amherst County leans Republican and has had strong turnout in the past for GOP candidates for the 6th congressional district, including Ben Cline, the current Republican incumbent.

Monroe resident Mike Hagar said he leans mostly independent and cast his vote for Good because he feels he is the better choice.

“I generally vote for the person I feel best for the job,” Hagar said. “I’m conservative by nature but the craziness of the world I’ve become one of the most liberal people on the planet because I respect everybody else’s opinion.”

Hagar said gas prices and soaring inflation are important matters for voters and he feels many politicians are “driving the country into the ground.”

“We’ve got to get back closer to center,” Hagar said. “The radicals on both sides are destroying the country.”

Hagar is hopeful for unity in a highly divisive political climate following the midterms.

“My prayers are it will,” Hagar said.

Pat Roy, of Lynchburg, came with his daughter, Summer, who cast her vote at Monelison Middle School.

“Today’s an important day for America because we have a responsibility and a privilege to vote and that’s how we maintain our freedom,” said Pat Roy prior to casting his vote in Lynchburg. “It’s our duty and our responsibility.”

Summer Roy said she’s always excited for an opportunity to have a say in who will best lead Virginia. The two said they felt this year Good is that person.

“I’m going to vote for the people I think will best represent the people,” Pat Roy said.

Amherst resident David Kidd and his wife Laurie voted Republican Tuesday and their son, Ashton, joined them as he voted for the first time.

Laurie Kidd said she feels education is a major issue this year and she is concerned about social issues being pushed in schools.

“I feel like the whole Democratic Party has been hijacked by communists,” she said.

David Kidd he hopes a GOP victory Tuesday will help care of the issues that need addressing such as border control, high gas prices and inflation. He said costs of buying groceries and many are feeling pain at the pump financially.

“We’ve got to get things back on track because people are going through tough times right now,” David Kidd said. “It’s a very important day for the country. I hope everybody gets out and votes today because that’s what’s it’s going to take, is everybody to voice their opinion and get out there and try to get this place back on track.”

One thing all voters could agree on: the nice weather. Maddox said she’s worked the polls in rain and cold weather before and Tuesday was pleasant with comfortable temperatures.

“This is a blessing today,” Maddox said.