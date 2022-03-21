Amherst woman sentenced for DUI crash that injured teen

An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicated and maiming charge in a two-vehicle crash that injured a high school student.

Jessica Diane Campbell was convicted in January of the Class 6 felony, which occurred May 15, 2021, according to online court records.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said Campbell was over the legal limit of consuming alcohol and caused a head-on collision on Izaak Walton Road that injured an Amherst County High School senior who was driving the other vehicle. The teen driver suffered cuts, scrapes, an ankle fracture and had to be transported to a hospital, according to Stanley.

Campbell's blood alcohol content at the time was .14, Stanley said. The legal limit in Virginia is .08. She had a previous DUI, the prosecutor said.

As part of her sentence, her license was revoked indefinitely, Stanley said.

Campbell was given a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended, court records show.

— Justin Faulconer

