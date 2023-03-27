Workers picked up 6,380 pounds of trash that included tires. The Sheriff Office's Facebook page reminded residents in a post it is illegal to dump trash on any roadway or right of way.

The Facebook post included code section for violations of the law, which carries a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 12 months in jail and a fine of not less than $500 or more than $2,500, either or both, and in lieu of a jail sentence the court may order a mandatory minimum of 10 hours of community service in litter abatement activities. The post directs anyone with information on illegal dumping to contact the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and pass information to Deputy Martin.