Annual Amherst County Business Awards Dinner returns to in-person gathering May 26

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner will be an in-person event on May 26 at Prothro Dining at Sweet Briar College.

The chamber has been serving businesses in Amherst County since 1973 with innovative programs as Member Minutes and Chamber Chats which spotlight local businesses.

Sabrina Kennon, the chamber’s president, is delighted to be holding the event in person this year after presenting the awards virtually the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We look forward to be being back in person for this event as we highlight the shining stars of Amherst County,” Kennon said in a news release.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce. If you would like to nominate a business email sabrina.kennon@gmail.com or stop by the Amherst County Visitor Center in the Depot at 328 Richmond Hwy., Amherst.

