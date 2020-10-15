 Skip to main content
Another person positive for COVID-19 at Amherst County High School

A person at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Amherst County schools' division announced Wednesday. 

The case is the high school's fifth since the start of school on Sept. 9 and the seventh overall the division has reported, including one case each at Madison Heights Elementary and Amherst Elementary schools.

ACHS will remain open at this time. Those potentially exposed have been contacted by local health and/or school officials in accordance with the division's protocol.

As of early Thursday Amherst County had 507 cases of COVID-19, an increase just more than 30 cases since the start of the week; 19 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

