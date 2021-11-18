Anti-Rosie's group fined for late filing of paperwork in opposing Amherst referendum

"Since I have never been involved in politics, I had no idea that more would need to be done," Thurston said at the supervisors meeting. "Is this an excuse? No. But it’s the truth."

The group will meet other deadlines required by the Virginia Department of Elections and expects no further fines, Thurston said. She added it has nothing to hide, is committed to transparency and immediately worked to report its activities when becoming aware of the need to.

In addressing anonymous donations, she said the GoFundMe site allows for donors to not be identified on the webpage but she has kept track of all of the financial giving.

"As the administrator of the fundraiser, I’m able to see the name and amount for every donation and they have all been reported to [the Virginia Department of Elections' campaign finance department]," Thurston said.

According to Rosie's company officials, the Amherst referendum is the first to not pass for Colonial Downs Group, the owner and operator of the business. Locations have been established in Vinton, Henry County, Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Dumfries and the latest other referendum for a Rosie's in Emporia City passed Nov. 2 with more than 60% of the vote.