APCo seeks approval for project to upgrade infrastructure in five counties

Across the three phases, APCo plans to build roughly 30 miles of transmission line in Amherst, Nelson, Appomattox counties and in Lynchburg.

The Shipman and Schuyler phase involves allows crews to retire two existing substations in the two towns as well as retire about 38 miles of transmission line.

The Joshua Falls and Gladstone buildout is the largest one outlined so far at about 17 miles of transmission line added in the four counties, crossing the James River and continuing through Amherst and Nelson before ending at the Gladstone Substation, the release states.

APCo representatives held a virtual open house for the Amherst and Reusens and the Shipman and Schuyler phases in August, the release notes.

Company representatives are communicating with property owners in the project areas prior to submitting the application to the SCC and, should it be approved, property owners can expect additional communications.

“The approval phase of the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project represents a culmination of hard work throughout the last few years,” Porter said.