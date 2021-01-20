APCo seeks approval for project to upgrade infrastructure in five counties

Appalachian Power Company is looking for approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission to move forward with a project that would upgrade the electrical transmission network serving five counties, including Amherst and Nelson.
The project, called the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, involves replacing decades-old equipment from the 1920s and the 1940s with a more modern system and also provides a new 138-kilovolt electrical source for the region.
According to a news release from the company, the upgrades increase electric reliability for customers while supporting the retirement of aging equipment.
APCo officials plan to submit an application to the SCC in January requesting approval for three of the project’s four phases that are slated to occur over the next few years. Those three projects include Joshua Falls and Gladstone, Amherst and Reusens, and Shipman and Schuyler areas.
“The project team reviewed multiple route options, discussed the options with landowners and reviewed the impacts of each route,” APCo spokesperson George Porter said in the release.
“The team was committed to selecting a route that minimizes the project’s impact on the community and environment, while strengthening the local power grid and providing continued reliable electric service to our customers.”
Across the three phases, APCo plans to build roughly 30 miles of transmission line in Amherst, Nelson, Appomattox counties and in Lynchburg.
The Shipman and Schuyler phase involves allows crews to retire two existing substations in the two towns as well as retire about 38 miles of transmission line.
The Joshua Falls and Gladstone buildout is the largest one outlined so far at about 17 miles of transmission line added in the four counties, crossing the James River and continuing through Amherst and Nelson before ending at the Gladstone Substation, the release states.
APCo representatives held a virtual open house for the Amherst and Reusens and the Shipman and Schuyler phases in August, the release notes.
Company representatives are communicating with property owners in the project areas prior to submitting the application to the SCC and, should it be approved, property owners can expect additional communications.
“The approval phase of the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project represents a culmination of hard work throughout the last few years,” Porter said.
“Our team has worked safely with property owners and key stakeholders to gather the necessary data to propose options that minimize impacts to the community and the environment.”