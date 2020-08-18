Appalachian Power holds virtual open houses for power grid upgrades in Central Virginia

Appalachian Power Company representatives are hosting a set of virtual open houses for the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, an investment to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Central Virginia.
The project provides a new electrical source for the region, increases reliability for customers and supports the retirement of aging equipment, according to a news release from APCo. The project includes several phases over the next few years in five Central Virginia counties.
Virtual open houses are available at AppalachianPower.com/CVTRP for the following phases of the project:
- Amherst: Reusens phase, which involves rebuilding approximately 12 miles of transmission line and expanding two substations in Amherst County and the city of Lynchburg.
- Shipman-Schuyler phase: involves building two substations and less
than a quarter of a mile of transmission line in Nelson County. Construction of the new substations allows crews to retire two substations.Esmont: Scottsville phase, which involves rebuilding approximately 6 miles of transmission line and upgrading two substations in Albemarle County. Plans also include upgrades to the local distribution network.
Company representatives invite landowners to the virtual open houses to learn more about each phase and provide feedback to the project team by Sept. 7. Hosting the open houses online complies with the social distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landowners within each project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback.
“Landowners and community members are encouraged to provide feedback via the website or the comment cards, or they can call us to discuss the project,” said George Porter, APCo spokesperson, in the release. “We want to keep our employees and customers safe while providing detailed information, answering everyone’s questions and gathering feedback. The project team plans to review public input and conduct additional field work to minimize the project’s impact on the community and environment.”
Appalachian Power officials in October 2019 announced the first phase of the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project, the Joshua Falls – Gladstone phase. This phase involves building approximately 15 miles of transmission line and updating four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties. Company representatives hosted community open houses for this phase in November 2019 and in February.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!