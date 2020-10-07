'Around the county in 60 Days' walking challenge underway

Put on your walking shoes, Amherst County.

The county’s recreation and parks department is hosting a walking challenge through October and November. Residents are encouraged to walk, run or jog a mile a day for 60 days anywhere in the county.

“We are hoping to motivate more of our community residents to come and out and discover, visit and explore our county parks and trails,” said Sara Lu Christian, director of recreation and parks. “Particularly since so many of our local recreation programs and activities have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Aside from parks and trails, there are not a lot of other places that provide relaxation, exercise and fun in a healthy way.”

The county is making a lot of improvements to its parks and trails system and a goal is to get more use of them by addressing residents’ needs and desires, Christian said.

“We hope to inspire people who have been cooped up during this COVID pandemic to come outside for some fresh air and a little exercise,” Christian said. “Our county parks and trails are very instrumental in making Amherst County a perfect slice of Virginia.”