As COVID-19 cases rise, ACPS considers adding more emergency sick leave for workers

As Amherst County crossed the 4,000 mark of positive cases in the past week, school officials are considering adding more emergency sick leave days for employees in response to the pandemic’s effects.
Amherst County as of Sept. 27 had 4,054 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county also had 50 deaths related to the virus as of Sept. 27.
When the county passed the 3,000-case mark on July 19, Amherst had 40 deaths related to the virus and the 7-day average for cases was at 1. The 7-day average for new daily cases was at 8 on Sept. 27, according to VDH.
The delta variant has caused a heavy increase of cases in the past two months, causing Amherst County Public Schools to shut down for a week earlier this month to get a handle on the situation.
The Amherst County School Board recently approved 10 additional days of paid emergency sick leave for workers during the current school year if they had exhausted all emergency sick leave days available under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expires Sept. 30.
During its Sept. 23 work session the board discussed possibly increasing the paid emergency sick leave to up to 20 days if the following has occurred:
The employee is placed on quarantine by Amherst County Public Schools due to being identified as in close contact with an individual in the workplace who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis.
The worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
He or she is caring for his/her child who is under quarantine for showing symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive and the employee has no other suitable care the child.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said last year the division had 1,383 days it had to pay employees, including substitutes, who were out of work because of COVID-19, which totaled $275,926. He said six weeks into the new school year the division has had workers with 363 days out because of the virus, which if continued at that pace is estimated to cost about $465,000 for the year.
The division has budgeted $300,000 for paying workers out because of COVID-19, he said.
“There is a financial implication and we don’t have the federal support to help cover that,” Arnold said to board members. “We’re not sure how to find it in the budget.”
Teresa Crouch, chief financial officer, said employees paid under the nearly $276,000 the division disbursed last school year weren’t made to take sick leave. Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said the workers most affected by the emergency sick leave are those early in their career who have not built up a lot of sick leave.
He said even though the division has a higher rate of vaccinated employees, the risk is greater this school year with the return to full-time in person learning. Last year, the school buildings were less filled with more than 1,300 students learning remotely through the Amherst Remote Academy (ARA); this year the majority of the roughly 4,000 students are back in the buildings with the exception of more than 100 enrolled through Virtual Virginia, a state-run online program, according to school officials.
“The risk of exposure… increases with our environment this year because of the nature of in-person instruction coming back full time, ARA teachers who were remote all back in [the buildings],” Gallagher said.
Arnold said the sick leave measure is anticipated to come back to the board during its October regular meeting.
Also during the work session Arnold addressed students’ mental health during a staff presentation on Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL), a counseling effort to help give the division best practices for helping children feel safe and comfortable in the classroom.
“What we’re trying to do is make our children feel welcome in our buildings,” Arnold said, adding teachers and students have been through a lot in the past 18 months with the pandemic. “…What we’re trying to do is for teachers to go out of their way to connect with kids. It’s so important for kids to feel like they’re part of something. When they feel like they’re part of something they start learning.”
Arnold told the board educators in the division are seeing “just terrible situations” children are experiencing and the CASEL techniques help reach them.
“If they don’t feel comfortable they’re not going to learn,” Arnold said. “You have to connect to them at some point.”
In another unrelated matter, the board voted unanimously to retain its current policy for public participation at school board meetings.
Arnold discussed a possible new regulation for decorum at meetings that he said presented a wide range of options for asserting more control over meetings. He cited a string of “unruly” meetings across the state as the reason in considering more regulation on the topic.
A few board members expressed concern with proposed language to have citizens contact the superintendent’s office by noon at least one business day prior to the scheduled board meeting to speak. The proposed language also said “matters to be discussed must be identified and approved” by the superintendent as germane to school board business.
Board members said they don’t want citizens to be hindered from speaking through a requirement to sign up beforehand, which won’t be implemented following the board’s vote.
“I’m OK with how we’re doing it, as long as people are respectful,” board member John Grieser said of the board’s current protocol for public comments.
That policy titled “BDDH” is available for viewing on the division’s website, www.amherst.k12.va.us by clicking the School Board, Board Docs and Policies links.