As fuel prices soar, Amherst supervisors set aside $100K to cover budget shortfalls

The dual sting of inflation and high gas prices has led the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to dip into the county’s reserve fund to free up $100,000 to cover budget shortfalls.

The board approved the measure during its April 5 meeting to set aside money to cover costs for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

“With inflation and the gas prices, we have several departments who are most likely going to run short this year,” said Stacey McBride, director of finance, referring to the current budget.

The fiscal year 2023 budget that starts July 1 already has a $100,000 line item to cover higher-than-anticipated fuel costs. McBride said setting aside money is important for various departments, especially public safety personnel and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office with its workers constantly on the road.

“They’re anticipating probably between the two at least a $60,000 to $80,000 shortfall,” McBride told supervisors.

The sharp rise in gas prices also led the Amherst County School Board to budget prudently for those expenses. Some maintenance-related projects were delayed to put more than half a million dollars into the schools’ fiscal year 2023 budget for fuel, and that extra money put the line item above $1 million, which Superintendent Rob Arnold said is necessary with buses running so many miles on a regular basis.

“I don’t think anyone foresaw gasoline prices rising so quickly,” said David Pugh, the board of supervisors’ chair. “It looks like it’s here to stay for a while, so we’ve got to do what we have to do to cover the costs.”

McBride said if any of the additional allotted money is not used to cover additional fuel costs it can roll back into the general fund.

“Hopefully, it will eventually go down, but there’s no guarantee,” Pugh said of high gas prices.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.