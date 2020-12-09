As some residents wait, Amherst County works to fill gaps in broadband service

In her nearly two decades of living in Amherst County, Monica Dean said her massive struggles with affordable high-speed internet access make her feel like she and her husband have been left behind.

When internet is existent for the retired couple who live in the Bobwhite Road area of the county, she said it’s been slow, unreliable and costly. A very high bill via cellphone usage has been what they have dealt with, Dean added. The retired couple lives in the Bobwhite Road area of the county, where the internet is slow, unreliable and costly when it’s even working, she said, and they’ve dealt with high cellphone bills.

“If I had known about these problems when I moved here, we would not be living in Amherst County today,” Dean said. “I feel like the entire county has been left behind and its children are going to suffer because of it.”

County officials are working to resolve online woes of residents and businesses through a broadband expansion effort with partnering companies to have all homes covered with reliable service.