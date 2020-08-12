At Madison Heights landfill, pandemic spurs 20% hike in waste volume

More time at home for many Amherst County residents this year as a result of the coronavirus has led to more intake at the county’s landfill, which is nearing the end of its lifespan and will soon close.

Brian Thacker, director of public works, said the stay-at-home order earlier this year along with people spending more time at home has led to an approximately 20% increase in waste tonnage at the 278-acre landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights compared to the same period last year.

“People have spent a lot of time at home this year cleaning up,” Thacker said in a recent report to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. “Spring cleaning, summer cleaning, winter cleaning, shed cleaning. You name it. They bring it to the landfill.”

The public works department of 41 employees operates six solid waste convenience centers and the landfill, maintains more than 20 building and grounds sites in the county and preserves six public parks and two trail systems.

While the pandemic has led many local government employees to work from home in recent months, public works has “behind-the-scenes, front line” employees responding to a wide range of tasks, he told supervisors.

“You can’t operate a dozer from the couch,” Thacker said, noting the pandemic still has challenged his staff. “We’re often operating with minimal staff and short-handed, but we manage ... we try to be operationally as efficient as possible.”

The board voted in 2019 to close the landfill and install a transfer station, a facility that will dispose of waste through processing and hauling away to other localities via trucks, which replaces the method of burying trash.