At Madison Heights landfill, pandemic spurs 20% hike in waste volume

More time at home for many Amherst County residents this year as a result of the coronavirus has led to more intake at the county’s landfill, which is nearing the end of its lifespan and will soon close.
Brian Thacker, director of public works, said the stay-at-home order earlier this year along with people spending more time at home has led to an approximately 20% increase in waste tonnage at the 278-acre landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights compared to the same period last year.
“People have spent a lot of time at home this year cleaning up,” Thacker said in a recent report to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. “Spring cleaning, summer cleaning, winter cleaning, shed cleaning. You name it. They bring it to the landfill.”
The public works department of 41 employees operates six solid waste convenience centers and the landfill, maintains more than 20 building and grounds sites in the county and preserves six public parks and two trail systems.
While the pandemic has led many local government employees to work from home in recent months, public works has “behind-the-scenes, front line” employees responding to a wide range of tasks, he told supervisors.
“You can’t operate a dozer from the couch,” Thacker said, noting the pandemic still has challenged his staff. “We’re often operating with minimal staff and short-handed, but we manage ... we try to be operationally as efficient as possible.”
The board voted in 2019 to close the landfill and install a transfer station, a facility that will dispose of waste through processing and hauling away to other localities via trucks, which replaces the method of burying trash.
Claudia Tucker, the board’s chairwoman, said in a recent virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce she feels the transfer station is a more affordable operation for the county in the long run.
“Running a landfill is a dicey operation,” Tucker said of the many regulations involved. “It was just a ticking time bomb so I feel good about the path we’re taking.”
Thacker’s report on the public works department’s activities is part of a “departmental spotlight” that highlights an area of county government, which is a common part of the board’s first monthly meetings. The transfer station is scheduled to open at the site of the current landfill in fall 2021 and a new solid waste center is set to open on Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County next summer, according to the report presented during the board’s Aug. 4 meeting.
In other news from the Aug. 4 meeting:
- The board reappointed Derin Foor and Jim Thompson to seats on the Amherst County Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the board of supervisors on land use and zoning matters. Foor serves in an at-large post and Thompson is the District 3 representative.
- Supervisors approved a personal property tax relief rate of 33.70% for the 2020 tax year. The rate applies to vehicles for personal use only, with 34,013 vehicles qualifying for tax relief, according to the county. The maximum tax relief per vehicle cannot exceed $232.53. The new rate is a drop from the 2019 tax year rate of 35%, according to Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby. “We had more vehicles to qualify this year either by purchases or move-ins,” Irby said in an email.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.