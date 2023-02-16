More than 600 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms were recovered from a Monroe residence as part of a drug bust, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office and the Central Virginia Drug & Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of South Amherst Highway and the residence was secured by law enforcement, according to a news release.

As a result of the search, a man, who was not named in the news release, was arrested and charged with possessing more than 600 grams of meth with intent to distribute and possessing four firearms as a convicted felon.