Authority board to stick with two citizen members

Amherst County officials for now are sticking with a model of two citizen members on the board that oversees the Amherst County Service Authority.

For more than 50 years the service authority’s board, which oversees water and sewer operations in much of Madison Heights, was made up all five of the county’s board of supervisors. In 2019, the county’s Economic Development Authority recommended overhauling the service authority board to include all citizen members in the interest of business friendliness.

The board of supervisors in 2020 changed the service authority board’s makeup to include two citizen appointees and continue supervisor representation with three members. Supervisors discussed possibly adding more citizen members during a March 1 meeting.

David Pugh, the board of supervisors chair who is also serves on the service authority board, praised the service of citizen members Turner Perrow and Wesley Woods. He said the thinks that setup should stay in place.

“I have no desire to get off the board,” Pugh said of the service authority. “One of the things I like personally is I can be held accountable by the rate payers. I’m an elected official and if I’m not doing my job here or with the service authority, they can vote me out of office.”

He said as an ACSA customer he has “skin in the game” in decision-making and he feels at least a majority of that board should have such a stake.

“I know what they look like,” Pugh said of water and sewer bills. “If someone doesn’t have skin in the game, maybe they don’t care as much about raising rates.”

He said many customers don’t have a lot of extra money to pay higher utility bills and officials should take that into consideration in making decisions.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who along with Supervisor Jimmy Ayers stepped off the service authority board to make way for Perrow and Woods coming on, said her personal reasoning for citizens on the ACSA board is more expertise.

“I think their influence is invaluable,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the county is looking at making sizeable investments and utility infrastructure is crucial.

“Personally, I would like to see one more really good citizen member on that board. And maybe then we stop,” Tucker said. “I don’t think we’ll do anything but improve ourselves the more professional expertise we have on there.”

Supervisor Drew Wade, who also serves on the authority board, said he couldn’t disagree with Tucker but stopped short of endorsing immediate replacement of any current member. Ayers and Supervisor Tom Martin, who serves on both boards, agreed the current setup should stay in place for now.

“I think the board is functioning pretty well right now,” Martin said of service authority. “I do not think we are ready to move forward in appointing another citizen member. Maybe next year that will change.”

Tucker said she would bring the topic back up for discussion in 2023.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.