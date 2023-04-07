Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Jimmy Ayers recently announced he will not seek reelection to a third term on the board, but he hasn’t ruled out a bid for sheriff.

Ayers, 59, served as Amherst County Sheriff for 20 years, retiring from the seat in 2015. He has served on the board since 2016, first winning the seat in a write-in campaign the month before he stepped down as sheriff.

“I have totally enjoyed it,” Ayers said of serving on the board. “It was quite a change for me … I’ll just let some new blood step up to the plate and take part in it.”

Ayers said he is thinking about another run as sheriff but hasn’t yet decided. Some residents have voiced their hopes for him to run again on his personal Facebook page after he wrote a lengthy Jan. 30 social media post strongly criticizing the handling of a county homicide investigation involving former defendant Justin Jay Sales.

Charges of murder and aggravated malicious wounding against Sales in connection with a June 2019 shooting that left 92-year-old Doris Puleio dead and severely injured her daughter, Trudy Goetz, at a residence on Bobwhite Road in Amherst were dropped in December 2021 in part because of evidentiary-related issues. Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver has said the case remains an active investigation and charges can come back.

Meanwhile, Sales has moved to New Hampshire and is undergoing criminal proceedings there in a sexual assault case he is charged in.

Sheriff E.W. Viar, who succeeded Ayers in January 2016 and won reelection in a four-way race in 2019, has not announced if he is seeking a third term in the Nov. 7 election. The filing deadline is June 20. Viar has not publicly responded to Ayers’ criticism of the homicide case.

In recent years, Ayers has maintained his law certifications through the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

“I have some work to do before I make that full commitment,” Ayers said of a potential sheriff's bid. “I’ve got some work to do before I reach that point, if I reach that point.”

Ayers said he is humbled by those asking that he run again as sheriff.

“As I tell everybody, I have been so blessed in my life and career,” Ayers said. “I could not have asked to work for a better community than Amherst County.”

He said he feels the county government has accomplished much in recent years and he plans to keep serving the District 3 board of supervisors seat until his term expires at the end of the year.

“I hope to see the county continue to move forward in a good direction,” Ayers said.

Ayers started in public service at age 18 volunteering for the rescue squad and his two grown children work for the county in firefighter and paramedic roles.

“I’ve never lost my desire for my home community,” Ayers said. “It’s some of the finest people I have ever known in my life who live in this community.”

Ayers said he tells his two children they are serving the community that helped raise them, adding his oldest was only a week old when he was first elected as sheriff nearly 28 years ago.

Supervisor David Pugh publicly thanked Ayers for his years of service at the board's April 4 meeting.

“We appreciate everything he’s done and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Pugh said.