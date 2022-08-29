 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BB pistol resembling handgun found at Amherst Education Center

Amherst Education Center

An investigation Monday into reports of a student with a weapon at the Amherst Education Center in Madison Heights turned up a BB pistol made to resemble a handgun.

 Justin Faulconer, The News & Advance

An investigation Monday,  Aug. 29 into a report of a student in possession of a weapon at the Amherst Education Center in Madison Heights turned up a BB pistol made to resemble a handgun, according to Amherst County Public Schools officials. 

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office assisted in investigating the report. 

"There were no threats made to any Amherst County Public Schools students or staff. Appropriate actions were taken by Amherst County Public Schools administration and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office," a release from the Office of Superintendent William Wells said.

"Safety is a top priority in Amherst County Public Schools. We encourage you to take time to discuss school safety and the seriousness of such an incident. Please remind your students that if they 'see something, say something' to an adult."

School safety is a collaborative effort between the schools, families and the community, the release said.

"We need to continue to work together to provide for a safe educational environment for students and staff," it said. "We thank the administration of Amherst Education Center and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to this incident." 

- Justin Faulconer 

