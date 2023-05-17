For the second time in eight years, Jeff Bennett is succeeding Michael Garrett as a sitting judge in the 24th Judicial District when he will become the new Amherst Circuit Court judge this summer.

Bennett, a Chesterfield County native who spent 13 years as a prosecutor in Lynchburg, has lived in Amherst County for the past 21 years. In July 2015, he was sworn in as Amherst County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge and on June 30 will take the oath again as the circuit court’s presiding judge in Amherst.

“I’m very excited about it,” Bennett, 48, said in a recent interview. “It’s very humbling and a tremendous honor. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bennett said becoming a judge was an aspiration that happened during his tenure in the Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, where he held the position of deputy prosecutor for much of his time there. He worked under former Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorneys William Petty and Michael Doucette who also became judges — Petty to the Virginia Court of Appeals and Doucette as current presiding judge in Nelson County Circuit Court.

Petty swore Bennett into the Amherst J&D court seat in 2015; Doucette is set to do those honors at Bennett’s June 30 investiture ceremony in Amherst Circuit Court.

“I cannot say enough good things about that office and the two of them,” Petty said of his prosecuting years in Lynchburg. “They were just tremendous mentors, they taught me how to practice law, how to be a lawyer. It was just a great office to work in. The focus was never on putting people in jail, the focus was on doing the right thing for the right reasons and trying to achieve a just result in every case. I was very fortunate to have gotten a job in that office and to have been trained there.”

Petty during the 2015 investiture called Bennett “a remarkable talent” and a wise lawyer with common sense. During that same ceremony, Doucette described Bennett as a very diligent, hardworking attorney and tremendous asset to the Lynchburg prosecutor’s office.

Bennett said he was blessed to follow in Garrett’s footsteps eight years ago.

“… When I got here, this court, it was a turnkey operation,” Bennett said. “Judge Garrett is very smart and organized; he runs a good court and a good operation. I walked in the door and it was a well-oiled machine. I didn’t need to make a lot of changes.”

He has enjoyed serving the Amherst community he has called home since 2002 and praised the “wonderful” staff in the J&D office.

“This is a great community,” Bennett said. “Amherst is a great place.”

He said the Amherst courthouse benefits from a tremendous group of lawyers that practice in the Lynchburg area who are very friendly and collegial.

“As far as the work itself, I enjoyed it,” Bennett said. “When you have the success stories, this can be tremendously rewarding work. You feel the weight of the responsibility. I’d be concerned about any judge that didn’t. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

In the first several years as judge, Bennett served one day per week in Nelson’s juvenile and domestic relations court until the county received a full-time judge in recent years. He currently serves a few days per month in Campbell County’s J&D court and fills in around the district, which also includes Lynchburg’s and Bedford County’s court systems, as needed.

“What I have tried very hard to do here and I hope people would say I’ve been somewhat successful in, like my practice as a prosecutor — this is public service,” Bennett said. “I think that a desire to serve the community and I think a strong sense of humility are extremely important characteristics in a judge. I try very hard to ensure everyone who comes in the courtroom has had an opportunity to have their say, to present their case, to tell me what they need to tell me.”

Bennett said he also likes for people who come into court to understand how and why he makes decisions and feel satisfied with the legal process.

A graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and University of Richmond Law School, Bennett was a history major as an undergraduate and said he figured out numbers and science weren’t his career path. In college, he thought he would enjoy the rigor of the law and his older brother was an attorney, which Bennett said influenced his decision to pursue a living practicing law.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on judicial operations was a major challenge in March 2020 and on for a lengthy period. For a while Bennett said by order of the Virginia Supreme Court only pressing, emergency cases were taken up and much of the caseload was delayed.

“At the very beginning it was a completely different world,” Bennett said. “We never shut down but we streamlined for a while and there was a period we were doing things remotely.”

The court was provided software that allowed for many remote appearances with parties to cases in different rooms and locations. The facial coverings rule and social distancing also was in place for in-person hearings for a while.

“It was a tremendous challenge because no one knew how to do it,” Bennett said. “We got great support from Richmond but we were all figuring it out as we went.”

For the most part, court now runs like it did before the pandemic started but it does receive requests for proceedings involving parties from remote locations.

Bennett said Amherst has been fortunate to have a high caliber of judges, praising Garrett’s predecessor, retired judge Mike Gamble, as a “wonderful brilliant jurist.” It is a privilege to once again preside over a court system Garrett has wonderfully managed, Bennett said.

“He’s been an excellent judge,” he said. “I wish Judge Garrett well.”