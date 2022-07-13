Bennie's Seafood in Madison Heights nets 40-year milestone

The ocean is several hours away, but any Lynchburg-area beach lover can find a home away from home at Bennie’s Seafood and Oyster House in Madison Heights.

The business on U.S. 29 Business between Sheetz and Walmart is stocked daily with fresh seafood handpicked from the East Coast or shipped in fresh from ocean waters.

“I love it when a new customer walks in and says, ‘It smells like the ocean,’” Jeannie Shelton, manager of Bennie’s Seafood, said during a recent interview.

Shelton is daughter of the late Ben “Bennie” Taylor Dryden Sr., who started the business 40 years ago driven by his deep love for seafood. She recalls her dad selling items out of the back of his truck and setting up shop at the Community Market in downtown Lynchburg.

Bennie’s Seafood operated at a location at 12th Street in Lynchburg and moved to its current spot in Madison Heights more than a decade ago. Bennie Dryden, who died in October 2018 at age 65, was born in Hampton and grew up a lover of the water known as “the Fishman.”

“That was his thing and I was always worked with him,” Shelton said of his passion for the seafood business.

She follows in his footsteps of traveling once per week to the Chesapeake area and Gloucester to get fresh seafood handpicked. The store’s oysters are from Virginia only, she said, and Bennie’s Seafood is part of the Virginia Oyster Trail. The business is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or until product sells out.

“You either sell it or you smell it,” Dryden said in a 2008 interview with The News & Advance.

As a boy, Dryden spent his summers sailing on the Chesapeake Bay on his father’s fishing boat and they harvested fish, claims, oysters and crabs, among other catches. The son a fisherman, Bennie Dryden bought his own boat and tried to make it on his own, working long hours six days per week.

“It was Daddy’s lifestyle,” Shelton said of his love for seafood she carries on. “It’s in my blood. It’s all I’ve ever done. I love seafood the way Daddy did.”

Bennie Dryden set down anchor in the Lynchburg area after attending a friend’s birthday party and meeting his wife of 44 years, Janet, who is from Bedford County. The two were married a few months later, Shelton said.

Shelton’s grandfather, Norman, made the net that hangs in the Madison Heights store.

“Every knot on that net was tied by grandfather and that net is probably over 120 years old,” Shelton said.

She recalls with a smile a story of her dad and his brother gathering so many oysters their small boat sank. Other memories include him taking excess seafood and giving it to those he knew couldn’t afford it, not hesitating to help anyone in need, Shelton said in a previous interview.

“He was honorable, loyal, loud, funny,” she said shortly after his death. “Over everything, he was a hard worker. And family came first.”

Her dad loved the customers and serving them, she said.

“We have some customers, their kids are coming to us and their grandkids are coming,” Shelton said. “I remember their parents coming in when I was a child. A lot of our customers have stayed with us.”

As sentimental as the business is to the family, the challenges of rising prices are pressing as they navigate through new waters of inflation and spiking gas prices.

“It’s just the fact everything keeps going up in price — everything,” Shelton said. “Just this week alone we spent $236 alone [in gas] going to the coast in a one-day trip. It hurts you.”

The store doesn’t have any product that hasn’t changed in price in the past year because of the current economic climate, she said.

As an example, about 18 months ago she paid $9 to $10 per pound for scallops and sold them at $11.99 per pound. Now she’s paying $20 to $23 per pound most of the time, she said.

“And you move an item up 50 cents to offset the cost, and it kills you,” she said.

Driving to the beach to handpick many items is important for quality, she said, adding the business has been buying from a wholesaler in Gloucester for 30 years.

The store is very appreciative of its new and returning customers, she said. Christmas time also is busy because oysters are a popular item.

Reeling in the milestone of 40 years in business is a satisfying catch.

“It means a lot to our family,” Shelton said.