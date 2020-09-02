Betts lays out vision for 6th district in bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Cline

Wearing an American flag- decorated mask, Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts during a recent visit to Amherst laid out his platform for his bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, in the Nov. 3 election.
Betts, who seeks to deny Cline a second term, told the gathering at the Monroe Community Center on Aug. 25 he believes residents of the district, which includes Amherst County, are fired up, motivated and ready for a change he believes will carry the Democratic ticket to victory.
Speaking before the Amherst County Democratic Committee, Betts addressed a number of issues, including affordable health care, which he described as a necessity heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When our friends, neighbors and family members have the ability to access health care, we’re all safer and healthier,” Betts told roughly a dozen people gathered, all wearing masks and seated several feet from each other.
He said he’s also in favor of expanding early childhood education programs and expanding short-term and long-term broadband expansion opportunities, a crucial area as schools across the district are reopening, some entirely in a virtual format.
“We need to make sure our kids have the resources they need to learn,” Betts said.
In higher education, he said he is for expanding career and technical training programs and making college easier to access, describing tuition costs as skyrocketing beyond the price of inflation. He said one of the first bills he plans to pursue when in office is eliminating interest rates on student loans, an effort he feels will receive bipartisan support.
“I don’t think the federal government should be profiting off people trying to educate themselves,” Betts said.
Betts said developing clean, renewable energy jobs for the future and investing more in wind and solar technology to stay competitive and protect the environment, including tax incentives for businesses in those sectors, is a priority.
“It’s tough times out there for a lot of folks,” Betts said. “We’ve got to make sure people have the resources they need to succeed and make America strong.”
Pushing to increase voter registration and turnout and flipping moderate-leaning citizens to Democrat is key for victory, he said.
Regarding social justice, Betts said he has been to recent Black Lives Matter protests and is in favor of a federal measure requiring body cameras for all law enforcement officers. “If police departments need the resources to get them, let’s do that,” he said of the importance of body camera footage.
Betts also supports the ideas of databases to track police misconduct, especially as officers move from one city or state to another, and he said he also believes use-of-force incidents should be tracked as well. “If there’s a pattern, then I don’t think they’re doing their job right,” he said.
Speaking exactly three months after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, who died during an encounter with police that led to national outcries for social justice, including a July gathering in Amherst, Betts spoke of a need for better training for law enforcement. He said they should know non-lethal techniques and how to intervene if they observe a fellow officer acting inappropriately.
“I think officer intervention training could have saved George Floyd’s life,” Betts said.
Betts also heard frustrations from those gathered about access to adequate high-speed internet, an issue Amherst County officials are working to improve.
Betts said he hears the calls for broadband improvements throughout the district and he likens the internet infrastructure need to building the interstate highways more than a half-century ago.
Speaking a week after the Democratic National Convention and Joe Biden’s acceptance of the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump, Betts said he believes the former vice president is a moderate candidate looking out for the interests of “hardworking, everyday” Americans.
“I think there’s a lot of folks who are upset with the ways things are and are looking for a change,” Betts said, adding he feels many who typically lean Republican will vote Democrat this year and Biden appeals to those voters. “It’s a message of unity ... I think people are tired of the status quo.”
Weighing in on his opponent, Betts criticized Cline, a former Virginia state delegate who represented Amherst County, for voting against the Great American Outdoors Act, a move that in Betts’ opinion was to appease oil companies.
“He represents corporate interests more than he represents the people in this district,” Betts said, adding: “He fights for big companies and not his constituents and that’s my biggest issue with him.”
Betts said he has heard Cline speak publicly about his distaste for Washington, D.C., while speaking much more fondly of his time as a state delegate.
“He can go back to Richmond,” one audience member said.
During a recent campaign stop in Madison Heights, Cline said he feels his record speaks for itself and his values are grounded in “faith, family, community and personal responsibility” and the constituents are his top priority. “The people of the sixth district are who I go to work for every day,” Cline said. “The Democratic Party continues to believe in the power of government to control the lives of the American people, and that’s the difference.”
Cline added he feels Biden lacks leadership and all voters, including moderates, should be concerned about his inability to lead and the radical left controlling him.
“I’ve gone up to drain the swamp, not be a part of it,” Cline said of the political climate in Washington.
Betts said he wants to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers on bipartisan matters.
“We need choice,” Betts said of his decision to run. “Just having Ben Cline walk into Washington unopposed isn’t good for anybody.”
