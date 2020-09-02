Betts lays out vision for 6th district in bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Cline

Wearing an American flag- decorated mask, Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts during a recent visit to Amherst laid out his platform for his bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, in the Nov. 3 election.

Betts, who seeks to deny Cline a second term, told the gathering at the Monroe Community Center on Aug. 25 he believes residents of the district, which includes Amherst County, are fired up, motivated and ready for a change he believes will carry the Democratic ticket to victory.

Speaking before the Amherst County Democratic Committee, Betts addressed a number of issues, including affordable health care, which he described as a necessity heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When our friends, neighbors and family members have the ability to access health care, we’re all safer and healthier,” Betts told roughly a dozen people gathered, all wearing masks and seated several feet from each other.

He said he’s also in favor of expanding early childhood education programs and expanding short-term and long-term broadband expansion opportunities, a crucial area as schools across the district are reopening, some entirely in a virtual format.

“We need to make sure our kids have the resources they need to learn,” Betts said.

In higher education, he said he is for expanding career and technical training programs and making college easier to access, describing tuition costs as skyrocketing beyond the price of inflation. He said one of the first bills he plans to pursue when in office is eliminating interest rates on student loans, an effort he feels will receive bipartisan support.