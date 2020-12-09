Blue Ridge Medical Center allocated more than $1 million in federal aid money

The Blue Ridge Medical Center received more than $1 million in funding, the latest round of federal aid to hit Nelson County medical center through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is part of a larger aid package announced Friday by Senators Mark R. Warner, D-Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., of more than $10 million in funding to be distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Virginia health centers, a news release states.

“This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during the ongoing health crisis,” the senators said in the release. “We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Virginia health centers.”

Of the health centers to receive funding, Blue Ridge Medical Center's roughly $1,023,000 was the least amount to be allocated. Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg was allocated more nearly $1.6 million and Peninsula Institute for Community Health, in Newport News, received the highest amount at more than $3.46 million.

The funding was awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Program, the release states, which provides funds to community-based health care providers in underserved areas.

BRMC, headquartered in Arrington, also has a location in downtown Amherst.

