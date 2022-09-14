Board allows paid public safety staff to serve volunteer fire agencies

In an effort to boost resources for fire departments, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently voted to allow county emergency medical services staff to serve in volunteer agencies in their personal time.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said various past discussions have been held to look into ways to increase the availability of first responders. The federal Fair Labor Standards Act typically precludes employers from allowing staff to volunteer on the job, which caused the county to develop a volunteer services acknowledgment form for paid EMS staff.

“This form exists to limit our risk,” Rodgers said. “It simply puts the employee on notice that they are volunteering and they shouldn’t be expected to be paid.”

County Attorney Michael Lockaby said the basic issue is a person cannot volunteer to do the same job they are paid to perform. A definite separation of job duties is legally defensible, in his view, and the consent form ensures parties understand and follow those parameters, he said.

Another way to reduce the county’s risk is limiting the amount of volunteer hours a staff person can do, he said. Some are extremely dedicated to volunteerism and would put in as much time as they possibly could if allowed to, which makes such a measure beneficial as far as reducing risk, he said.

“This is something we as a board have talked about for quite some time,” said David Pugh, the board’s chair, of letting paid EMS staff volunteer. “I have no problem with it. I think it’s great. I think it’s a way to get some of the individuals that want to volunteer in our county to be able to do that, plus they have all the experience you could want and are willing to do this just to be part of the county, to give back.”

Pugh said he was contacted by a volunteer agency with a concern that paid EMS staff, if allowed to volunteer, should not hold posts of chief or have a chief officer rank because of conflicts of interest. Both Pugh and Supervisor Tom Martin said they agree with that sentiment, which was included in the board’s motion that received a 3-0 vote of approval with two board members absent.

“In risk versus reward, I think the reward outweighs the risk,” Martin said in supporting the move.

Sam Bryant, a county resident who at the end of August retired as the county’s public safety director, expressed during public comments after the vote his concern the county’s action will violate the federal law and cost the county money.

“I don’t want to waste the county’s money,” Bryant said. “I just say you can get past this by just paying the people. If the volunteer fire companies need the help that much, pay them the overtime to help them because that’s how you can get out of this.”

Also during the meeting, Rodgers addressed the need for a larger pool of EMS workers, particularly emergency medical technicians, through a potential regional academy involving local governments and Central Virginia Community College.

“Every community in the region has a shortage, they cannot fill all the positions they have for EMS, EMTs,” Rodgers said.

He said county administrators in the Lynchburg area have conferred and agree a key piece to the puzzle is boosting the pipeline of potential workers, which CVCC can help with as far as training.

“The issue really becomes one of recruiting,” Rodgers said.

Martin, who volunteers as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said volunteer chiefs in the county should be reached out to before any final decisions are made on a regional academy.

Rodgers said a regional EMS academy would not diminish the volunteers and noted their key role in fire response and prevention throughout the county.

“We cannot afford to operate a fire system without the volunteers,” Rodgers said.

In other news:

The board approved a resolution to support the county’s application for projects in the Virginia Department of Transportations’ SmartScale funding program. Projects the county seeks funding through the program for include:

constructing a right turn lane on U.S. 29 Business northbound at the Seminole Drive intersection

building a right turn lane on U.S. 29 Business at the Dillard Road intersection

improving the U.S. 29 Business and Virginia 163 intersection by constructing an added turn lane on Virginia 163 and reconfiguring access to restrict through and left turn movements out of Lyttleton Lane

managing access points from Dillard Road to Lakeview Drive that allow for safer travel movement through median placement, which also will support safe pedestrian movement.