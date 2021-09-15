Board approves part-time positions, raises for animal shelter staff

In an effort to aid the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in employing and retaining staff at the county’s animal shelter, the board of supervisors has approved adding two new part-time positions and increasing salaries for several key positions.
The sheriff’s office currently manages the shelter, and employment there consists of a full-time manager, a full-time attendant and two part-time attendants. Due to the workload, the two part-timers average 30-plus hours per week, which is more than the county budget allowed prior to the Sept. 7 meeting. The sheriff’s department has been covering any additional funds the animal shelter budget didn’t meet.
The board was asked to add two more part-time workers and appropriate $55,000 from the county’s unobligated general fund to cover that and the raises.
The board’s approval of the request changes the unobligated general fund balance from $17,163,700 to $17,108,700, according to county documents.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she supports the sheriff’s department’s efforts at the shelter.
“I knew what it looked like before the sheriff’s department got involved,” Tucker said to Major Eric Elliot of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. “And you all have been a lifesaver to it.”
In other news, the board approved a resolution honoring the Lady Lancer varsity softball team for recently winning the state championship. The document honors the team for its historic 15-2 season and capturing the county high school’s first state crown in softball.