Board considers Johnson Health Center's request for tax exemption

Amherst County officials are considering granting a tax exemption to Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights.

The center, a private nonprofit that provides medical services, has renewed a request made in 2014 for the exemption that according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers didn’t move forward then because of a timing issue with a previous county administrator stepping down. Rodgers said the county’s research shows none of the surrounding localities offer a tax exemption for real estate and personal property tax for nonprofit medical providers.

“It’s not entitled to a tax exemption unless you grant it,” Rodgers told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its May 3 meeting.

According to a report to supervisors, Johnson Health Center only pays real estate taxes and personal property tax on a few vehicles. The center, the only medical nonprofit in the county not associated with a hospital, does not pay taxes on its business equipment nor its gross revenue from a business license, the report states.

Last year, the center paid just more than $12,000 in real estate taxes.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she is leaning in favor of granting the request.

“Amherst County qualifies as an underserved county when it comes to health care access and ease of getting to a physician,” Tucker said.

She said most people the Johnson center serves are on Medicaid and in Amherst it’s extremely difficult to find such providers.

“It is my feeling this is one of the things we can do to help them serve that community that needs health care access so badly,” she said.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the center takes care of many in the Amherst community who don’t have access to health care plans or insurance and is much needed.

The board voted to give direction to Rodgers and county staff to address policy matters at a later time about making Johnson Health Center a tax-exempt entity.

In other news:

The board set a public hearing on a proposed code revision that authorizes civil penalties for violations of the weeds and litter abatement ordinance. The measure allows the county to more efficiently address what continues to be an issue of growing concern to the community regarding weeds and litter complaints, said County Attorney Mark Popovich. Another similar measure addresses inoperable, abandoned and unattended vehicles throughout the county. The imposition of civil penalties in both areas is another tool for county staff in addressing such issues, Popovich said.

The board appropriated $55,000 into the budget from the James River Association’s share of a new boat ramp at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights. In December 2019, the board agreed to share the costs with the association of the new boat ramp on the James River.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.