Board contributes added $20K for river landing project

Amherst County officials are investing an additional $20,000 on top of a previous $35,000 contribution toward constructing a new secondary public access location for Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, a project aimed at opening up more opportunities for residents on the James River.
The Riveredge Park Boat Access Project is in partnership with the James River Association, a nonprofit that serves as a guardian for the river, and will enhance the function and capacity of canoeing, educational programs and batteau learning tours the JRA offers, according to officials.
The new access point at the park fronting the James would ease the flow of river users on high traffic days, allow paddlers to improve their experience in river access and provide more options to get people on and off the water, Rob Campbell, Upper River Community Conservationist, has said to supervisors.
The association has an office at the Madison Heights park and conducts educational tours on the river, including use of the batteau, a flat-bottomed vessel which was common on the river in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Bill Street, the association’s CEO, wrote in a November 2019 letter to Amherst supervisors the new secondary access point would provide those boating, fishing or visiting much needed and improved access to the park’s westernmost boundary.
The added location will open a new section of the river that non-motorized craft could not access and gives those fishing increased use of the riverbank in a treacherous portion of the park, Street wrote.
The new location also would provide safer river access in the area for people who may have a physical disability and more tubing opportunities for families, according to Street. James River Adventures, a local outfitting service for canoeing and kayaking, also would launch batteau trips from the new access point and the added infrastructure could bring more river-related events and significantly boost the local economy, Street said in the letter.
Street said the goal is to complete construction by the beginning of the 2020 boating season. The design facilitates batteau boarding and small craft launching above the river’s rapids, which the JRA is attempting to grow through its business plan, according to his letter.
Due to an extended permitting process, delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase in building costs, bids for the project were not received until the first week of May. The lowest total project cost estimated is $110,000, and JRA is covering half of the expenses.
“The market has significantly changed since 2019 for materials, labor and the amount of construction work that is underway,” said David Proffitt, the county’s purchasing agent and assistant county administrator.
Supervisor David Pugh suggested using money from a county fines and forfeitures fund, some of which can be used for recreational purposes, in covering the added $20,000 to meet the increased costs.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the challenge is that specific fund hasn’t grown in the past year as it did in the past, largely because of the pandemic.
“The fine and forfeiture fund is inadequate at present until we get back to the collection efforts with the [Amherst County Sheriff’s] office we had before,” Rodgers said.
Supervisor Tom Martin said, “That concerns me quite a bit. We need to start building that fund back up.”
The board agreed to tap into the unobligated general fund balance, a reserve exceeding $5 million, for the county’s added portion. Campbell said JRA has noticed an uptick in accessing the river.
“We have seen a rise from last year, there’s no question in that,” Campbell said. “Amherst County is a paddling county, a lot of boaters and kayakers.”
Martin said the $20,000 added cost is “doable” and the county is fortunate to have partnerships with organizations such as JRA.
“I think our parks and our recreational facilities are some of the gems of the county,” Martin said in voicing support for new access point.