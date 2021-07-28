Board contributes added $20K for river landing project

The added location will open a new section of the river that non-motorized craft could not access and gives those fishing increased use of the riverbank in a treacherous portion of the park, Street wrote.

The new location also would provide safer river access in the area for people who may have a physical disability and more tubing opportunities for families, according to Street. James River Adventures, a local outfitting service for canoeing and kayaking, also would launch batteau trips from the new access point and the added infrastructure could bring more river-related events and significantly boost the local economy, Street said in the letter.

Street said the goal is to complete construction by the beginning of the 2020 boating season. The design facilitates batteau boarding and small craft launching above the river’s rapids, which the JRA is attempting to grow through its business plan, according to his letter.

Due to an extended permitting process, delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase in building costs, bids for the project were not received until the first week of May. The lowest total project cost estimated is $110,000, and JRA is covering half of the expenses.