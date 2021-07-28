Board gets breakdown of federal money spent, on horizon for spending during pandemic

A breakdown of Amherst County’s spending of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recently were presented during the county board of supervisors.
The county has fully spent $5,014,828 of the CARES money and has the last $500,000 remaining for ongoing broadband expansion, said Stacey McBride, the county’s director of finance. That money must be spent by the end of the year and is part of the county’s efforts to expand high-speed internet coverage in partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.
Much of the CARES money was spent to purchase public safety equipment, assist small businesses and nonprofits with grants, install restrooms in the county’s public parks and HVAC projects. McBride said it covered other COVID-related expenses such as purchasing personal protective equipment and cleaning, which moving forward can be picked up ARPA money.
The county also realized $1,983,897 in savings from a “salary switch,” a measure to accumulate savings in the county’s general fund by covering public safety salaries with CARES money for a period.
Amherst County is getting $6,138,901 in ARPA money. Eligible expenses include the public response to the effects of COVID-19, addressing negative economic impacts of the pandemic, replacing revenue loss for Amherst County in the estimated amount of $718,358 as a result of the pandemic, premium pay for essential workers and broadband and water and sewer infrastructure.
Amherst County has committed $1 million to the Amherst County Service Authority for water and sewer needs and has slated $3.1 million for aiding the broadband expansion. The county has until December 2024 to obligate the remaining $2 million and it must be fully exhausted by 2026, McBride said.
Parks and recreation is an area the county could possibly spend on as more people are using them because of the pandemic, which is causing more maintenance, and they are beneficial for social distancing, McBride said.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the ARPA money will be a topic of discussion during the board’s Aug. 23 daylong retreat at Sweet Briar College. County departments will get their needs together and present them, he said.
“There’s going to be way more than $2 million worth of projects,” Rodgers said to supervisors. “We’ll rank those and let you all choose.”