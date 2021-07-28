Board gets breakdown of federal money spent, on horizon for spending during pandemic

A breakdown of Amherst County’s spending of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recently were presented during the county board of supervisors.

The county has fully spent $5,014,828 of the CARES money and has the last $500,000 remaining for ongoing broadband expansion, said Stacey McBride, the county’s director of finance. That money must be spent by the end of the year and is part of the county’s efforts to expand high-speed internet coverage in partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.

Much of the CARES money was spent to purchase public safety equipment, assist small businesses and nonprofits with grants, install restrooms in the county’s public parks and HVAC projects. McBride said it covered other COVID-related expenses such as purchasing personal protective equipment and cleaning, which moving forward can be picked up ARPA money.

The county also realized $1,983,897 in savings from a “salary switch,” a measure to accumulate savings in the county’s general fund by covering public safety salaries with CARES money for a period.