The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in a rare move has directed county staff to prepare a resolution that proposes revoking a special exception permit previously approved in 2020 and to schedule public hearings by board and the Amherst County Planning Commission on that measure.

The board in October approved the permit for a parking area for trucks, campers and equipment on a 7-acre site just south of Sundown Drive on U.S. 29 Business in northern Amherst County. The applicant, Timothy Waldren, of Lynchburg, said at the time the site would mainly be used as a storage facility that allowed him to relocate his operation from Lynchburg to Amherst.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development, said conditions of the special exception have not been met, erosion and sediment control violations have occurred and the county has contacted Waldren on a monthly basis for updates. County staff’s only means of enforcement with zoning at this point are civil penalties, which Creasy is not recommending as a course of action.

“That being said, I do believe Mr. Waldren means well and wants to get it done but I’m not sure if he will,” Creasy said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said the site is being used in direct violation of what the board approved.

“It’s been almost three years. We gave him approval to do a certain thing and he has not carried forward,” Martin said. “And I have watched the site erode.”

Martin said the property was never meant to be a site for inoperative vehicles but rather a trucking facility.

“And that is not what has occurred,” he said.