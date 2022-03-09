Board looks at teacher shortage trends

Trends on a declining pool of job applicants in Amherst County Public Schools, capital needs for the division’s facilities and a breakdown of student enrollment and federal spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were highlights of the county school board’s March 3 retreat.

More than half of the daylong meeting was focused on a deeper look at the division’s proposed $63.2 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which Superintendent Rob Arnold unveiled the previous week. The budget includes a 6.5% pay raise for all division employees and, if passed, the division still would need to pay 3.5% toward a compensation hike next year in meeting the state’s raise for Standards of Quality-related positions.

Arnold said no school system in Virginia can operate solely on SOQ positions the state funds, so local matches are needed to make them across the board.

The budget planned includes level funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which is $13.9 million, a figure the county has been paying since the 2018-19 school year.

“We rely heavily in Amherst County on state funding,” Arnold said. “If we don’t ask any more money, [the county] is in essence paying 10% more than required by law to do so.”

As the schools budget increases and the county’s stays level in regards to funding public education, Arnold said, the county is getting “dangerously close” to not meeting the local match. Next year likely will bring a request for more county funding toward the schools, he said.

“They might by law have to give us more money,” Arnold said.

The 6.5% proposed raise is the highest compensation requested since at least the 2008-09 school year, the first year listed on an informational sheet presented to school board members during the retreat examining a history of pay hikes. In six of those years since 2008-09, no raises were given and the division has made up much ground in upping employees’ compensation, Arnold said.

The board also looked at how the division’s pay stands up against the surrounding counties of Nelson, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell and the city of Lynchburg.

“We’ll be much more competitive regionally from a salary standpoint,” Arnold said of how pay stacks up in the region among divisions in 2022-23. “Quite frankly, 6.5% might not be enough for what we asked our staff to do over the past two years. I know money is not everything but it’s something. We need to show them we value them.”

Amherst County School Board Chair Abby Thompson said teachers have left for other localities because of better pay and Amherst has to come close to matching Nelson County, which has a higher starting salary range. Most teachers don’t want to move and if the division is close to that range they have more of a reason to stay, she said.

Bus drivers in Amherst on average will get an 8.9% raise, according to Jim Gallagher, director of human resources. He explained drivers’ pay will range from 6.5% to 14%. Cafeteria staff also is set to get a 12% raise, which is required because minimum wage is going up, according to Gallagher.

Gallagher also presented figures on the applicant pool trend for “hard to fill” positions in the past five years. Those positions include elementary, special education, secondary math, secondary English and secondary science. Overall, the division had 247 applicants in 2015-16 and consistently dropped each year to a low of 70 in 2020, according to the data.

The figure hovered just over 100 in the following two school years and heading into the 2022-23 year is at 12 as far as prospective applicants for those five areas, the data shows.

“We’ve not had a year like this,” Gallagher said. “The applicant pool continues to trend downward.”

He said the trend emphasizes the need to promote the school division and invest in raises.

Thompson asked what more the board can do to help attract more teachers beyond higher pay and noted the importance of valuing educators.

“I think we all have a role in making sure our teachers and staff feels supported,” said Thompson.

She added of the current status of only 12 job applicants for the upcoming year: “This number is disturbing to me.”

Arnold said with four months left before the new fiscal year he doesn’t expect more than 100 applicants. He said the division has done a good job responding to the teacher and staff shortage, a trend that extends well beyond the county, and emphasized the need to stay ahead of the curve.

“The need is so much greater than what’s out there,” Arnold said. “It’s crazy.”

The draft budget also includes $162,572 in support stipends for intensive positions and $159,591 for three proposed added positions: a teacher to head a new cosmetology offering at Amherst County High School, an early childhood teacher and increasing a part-time Virginia Preschool Initiative post to full time.

Each year students request cosmetology when discussing career goals with high school counselors and the new program can accommodate 10 students in the 2022-23 with expanded offerings in upcoming years, according to school officials.

The budget is built on a projected enrollment of 3,838 students but Amherst schools will not lose money from the state if that figure isn’t met. For the past two years during the pandemic the division has had “hold harmless” provisions that Arnold said serve as welcomed protection.

The board also looked at long-range capital improvement project (CIP) needs and ways to spend $2.4 million for school construction that may come from the state, depending on what version of the final state budget is approved. The division is committing $8 million toward a new auditorium and renovation project at the high school, with the bulk of that money coming from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act spending and $1 million from the division’s CIP. A full breakdown of CARES Act spending, including 25 contracted positions through that source of money, also was presented during the retreat.

“That’s going to be a significant shift,” Thompson said of preparing for when CARES Act money runs out.

Board member Eric Orasi voiced concern about rising gas prices in recent days and its fiscal effects on the division. Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the school system is bracing for higher fuel costs in the budget. Amherst schools also is set to receive two new electric buses in 2022-23.

The division is awaiting final state figures and can adjust by spending more money if it is awarded or deciding what to remove. A percentage point of a salary increase totals $390,000.

Arnold is scheduled to present the division budget to the board of supervisors March 22.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.