Board nixes rule prohibiting hunting within 100 yards of roads

Hunting in Amherst County no longer will be prohibited within 100 yards of a primary or secondary road.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 21 meeting voted unanimously to amend the county’s ordinance to remove the 100-yard rule. The ordinance was revised to prohibit hunting in, across or within the right-of-way of a road.

Dallas Hill, a county resident, firearms instructor and deputy for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, spoke in favor of amending the ordinance during a public hearing.

Hill said Amherst County, prior to the vote to amend the ordinance, was one of eight counties in the state that prohibited hunting within 100 yards of a roadway.

“There’s some residents who could hunt by state law on their property but can’t because of the 100-yard ordinance,” Hill said.

He said the rule can work against safety, explaining a few locations he has hunted on where it is safer to shoot within 100 feet of a roadway.

The term hunt or attempt to hunt does not include necessary crossing of such highways for the purpose of going into or leaving a lawful hunting area, the document states.

The 100-yard rule had been in place since 1992, according to county officials.

In other news:

The board approved an ordinance that requires landscaping for self-storage and accessory buildings in the General Commercial (B-2) district. The county’s Route 29 Business Beautification Committee, which works to beautify the U.S. 29 corridor, requested the landscaping measure after discussions and surveys with the public. The use of self-storage and accessory buildings typically do not involve placement of permanent structures on site so landscaping of the lot has not been required. “However, the size and placement of the temporary structure being offered for sale can present an unsightly appearance,” a report to from the department of planning and zoning said. “The [ordinance measure] would require landscaping regulations be met as part of the zoning approval process.”

Chair Jennifer Moore bid the board farewell in her final meeting. Moore, who represented District 5 in southern Madison Heights since January 2018, said she was honored to serve and thanked board members for their influence. “For all the county staff, it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with you,” Moore said. “I’ve learned so much sitting in this seat.”

