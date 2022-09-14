Board OKs changes to permit fee structure

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 6 approved changes to fees charged by the county’s building safety and inspections division.

After multiple requests to reevaluate the fee structure, county staff carefully considered the fee structure and compared it to other localities and proposed four changes that support the county’s business friendliness initiatives and continues to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents, businesses and out-of-county visitors, according to the county.

The changes include reducing pool fees to a flat rate of $200 per inspection, reduced solar fees from a percentage of job cost to charging a fee per megawatt, a reduced commercial renovation fee to a 0.5% cost of job with a maximum fee of $10,000 and establishing a $100 fee for working without a permit.

— Justin Faulconer