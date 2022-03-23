Board OKs ordinance for revoking special exception permits if necessary

Special exception permits can now be revoked in Amherst County under certain circumstances under a new ordinance recently approved by the county board of supervisors.

The special exception process for zoning and land use requests calls for review from the county’s planning commission and board of supervisors, which includes two rounds of public hearings.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said an ordinance allowing such permits to be revoked if necessary gives the county “another tool in the toolbox” when permits are not properly exercised in accordance with county conditions and requirements.

“Any permit that would be considered to be revoked would be vetted through staff and would go through the normal public hearing process,” Bryant said.

The ordinance specifies time limits for special exception permits to be exercised. It also allows the board of supervisors to initiate a revocation of permits by resolution that do not meet certain standards.

Grounds for revocation include, but are not limited to, the following:

a change in conditions affecting the public health, safety and welfare since the adoption of the special exception permit;

repeated violations of county regulations, including any conditions attached to the special exception permit, by the owner/operator of the use; and

fraudulent, false or misleading information or an error or mistake in fact supplied by the applicant (or his or her agent) for the special exception permit.

A public hearing on the matter during the board’s March 15 drew no comments.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a special exception request from Joseph Lee Jerina to allow an automotive repair garage at 128 Old Town Connector in Madison Heights. The land use includes towing.

The parcel has been vacant for more than a year and its most recent use was a towing company that Bryant said allowed its business license to elapse. The building also previously was used for automotive repair but that use ceased more than two years ago, according to Bryant.

A business partner of Jerina told supervisors their business has 10 employees and is looking to bring more revenue and possibly more jobs into the county.

In another matter, resident John Furry addressed the board on his concerns on the county’s consideration of a land condemnation for the Riveredge Park Vista Project. The project seeks to add more recreational amenities around the park on the James River, though no decisions have been made on that idea, according to the county.

The condemnation measure, which allows the seizing of private land for a public purpose, has not yet been triggered and the county hopes to find more amicable ways to acquire property for the potential park expansion, the county’s attorney publicly has stated.

Furry said he opposes the condemnation measure and he sees “no evidence of transparent, participatory government” and feels the project would disrupt the nearby Old Town neighborhood.

“I would strongly suggest you get the public involved,” Furry told supervisors during the public comments portion. “It’s critical you get the public involved. Otherwise, we think it’s a done deal and our efforts are useless.”

In other news:The board approved a special exception request by Grant Massie to allow short-term rental of two dwellings on Woodson Road in the Lowesville area. Supervisors also granted a special exception for David Cooper to allow a short-term rental of a dwelling on Montrose Road in Monroe.

