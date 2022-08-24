Board OKs permit for Madison Heights apartments

A special exception permit for two apartment buildings within the Madison Heights Town Centre development planned on U.S. Business in Madison Heights received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval on Aug. 16.

Rowan Holdings LLC and Sam Patel, the developer, previously received the board’s two separate rezoning approvals to move forward with constructing the development, a mix of commercial and housing uses on 180 acres directly off the highway just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center. The board unanimously approved the permit for two multi-family apartment buildings with 108 units combined, garage units, a clubhouse and a pool.

The majority of the land was rezoned from General Commercial (B-2) district and Industrial (M-1) district to Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND) district, a first of its kind for the county. A central park is a main feature of the neighborhood that is planned to include up to 75,000 square feet of commercial spaces, about 400 apartment units, up to 250 townhomes and patio homes each and up to 100 single-family homes, according to the application from the developer.

Patel has said the project is aimed to become a town center for Madison Heights and a hub for people to gather and enjoy a range of amenities. A park also is planned that could potentially become part of the county’s recreational system.

Trent Warner, an engineer for Hurt & Proffitt working on the project, said two plans for the apartment buildings and clubhouse have been submitted.

“We will come back for a special exception request for other apartments,” Warner told the board. “I’ll be here a few more times as this project goes on.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved a zoning ordinance amendment to change the designation of campgrounds in the Agricultural Residential (A-1) district from a permitted use to a special exception use. It also changes a section from “travel trailer parks” to “campgrounds” so that use may include tents, yurts, cabins or other structures suitable for temporary habitation.

The change from permitted use to special exception gives citizens and adjoining property owners the ability to voice their concerns publicly.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said all existing campgrounds would have to go through the special exception review process if they expand beyond 25%.

“From a staff perspective, we feel like this change still is a positive move in the right direction and outweighs that one potential negative because we are concerned about campground being able to be a permitted use in an agricultural district,” Bryant said. “We think with the intensity of traffic and noise, they are better suited as special exceptions.”

In another zoning ordinance amendment, the board approved establishing minimum lot standards and platting requirements for stormwater facilities, utilities and cemetery lots.

“The purpose of these regulations is to offer flexibility for future developments, citizens and utility companies,” Bryant said. “It reduces the standards of subdivision platting requirements to allow the creation of stormwater facility, utility and cemetery lots to go below the minimum lot area and lot width for the zoning district in which they are situated.”

Another zoning ordinance change the board approved adds to the county’s site plan review process requirements for architectural elevation drawings to be provided for any new or structurally altered building in the Village (V-1) zoning district. Bryant said this change would provide county staff, elected officials and citizens the ability to better understand the appearance of developments proposed in those areas.

In other business, the board adopted a financial policy to allow public works employees to earn additional money from extra tasks on the job. According to documents presented to the board, public works employees have recovered scrap metal in the landfill that leads to additional revenue.

“They’re not required to do that work,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said. “It’s an incentive for them and helps fund county expenses.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said in the long run it saves county dollars but the only thing that gives him pause about the policy is not all departments have such a means of creating more revenue.

“Not every department can take advantage like this, that’s true,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to incentivize anyone from doing anything extra. I want to continue to incentivize this extra type of initiative and this is a simple way to do that. They’re working in extra work on their duties. That’s not something I want to stop.”

Rodgers said the measure also supports a performance-based system and the county is striving for incentives in all departments.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker noted public works employees work in environments not everyone wants to be in.

“If it helps the county and makes them feel good about their job, what’s the harm?” Tucker said.