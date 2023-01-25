Board OKs permits for two short-term rental sites, gets report on VDOT funding

A pair of special exception permits for two separate short-term rental operations received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval Jan. 17 and another is on the way for review in upcoming weeks.

The board granted the first permit to Michelle Knight for a house at 239 Christians Spring Road in Amherst to operate as a short-term rental. The two-acre property is zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1), which requires a permit for the rental land use, and has single-family dwellings surrounding it, according to the county.

Megan Bowling, Knight’s daughter, spoke in favor of the request during a public hearing. She said there have been no issues or noise complaints at the property and Robert Smith, a neighbor, told supervisors during the hearing he wholeheartedly supports the request.

Bowling said the short-term rental use is a way to attract travelers in the Lynchburg area and adds to the county’s limited options.

“It’s good to bring them out here to Amherst so we can get that income put into our economy instead of Lynchburg, because that’s exactly where they are going to stay if we don’t have a place for them,” Bowling said.

The second permit granted was for a nearly one-acre property at 132 Pera Road, also zoned A-1, owned by Zebulon and Ellen Strickland.

The home is surrounded by agricultural-zoned property with a single-family home directly south and vacant agricultural land in all other directions, according to county documents.

Zebulon Strickland told supervisors it has been the couple’s dream to have a house in the country as a nice, quiet place to get away and enjoy nature.

The board also is expected in February to receive another special exception request from Timothy and Sherry Carton for a short-term rental on A-1 land at 243 Christians Springs Road in Amherst. The Amherst County Planning Commission recommended approval of the request on Jan. 19.

Also during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant told supervisors the county has received preliminary information on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale funding program. Bryant said the county did real well in its scoring and is on pace to receive about $10 million to $11 million in funding through the program.

Bryant said the preliminary money is planned to go toward adding a right turn lane to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, access management improvements from Dillard Road to Lakeview Drive, along with a turn lane and access management at the U.S. 29 Business and Virginia 163 intersection.

In other news:

Bryant said the Amherst board is set to meet with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21 for the purpose of discussing a potential shared agricultural complex between the two facilities. The venture has been a discussion point for two years and sparked a study into a potential site near the Amherst-Nelson border on U.S. 29.