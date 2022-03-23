Board receives report on animal shelter operations after violations, citizen concerns

A presentation on Amherst County’s animal shelter, which operates in the same facility as the Humane Society of Amherst County, came before the county’s board of supervisors on March 15.

During the discussion, Supervisor Tom Martin said it appears the county has a major need for more spaying and neutering services.

The public shelter at 318 Shelter Lane in Amherst is in the process of incorporating operational guidelines mandated by the Department of Agriculture as well as hiring a new shelter manager, according to the county. According to county documents, the shelter is overseen by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and has parties involved in that process: animal control officers and a shelter manager, who report to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s administrative captain, and the humane society’s president.

Three board members said at a Feb. 1 meeting they had received calls from concerned residents raising complaints about the shelter’s management. Supervisor Claudia Tucker said at that time she’s been asked why the county government would not take it over, stating the shelter was a county-run function in the past before the sheriff’s office, a constitutional office, stepped in to oversee it.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers, who served as Amherst County’s sheriff from 1995 to 2015, said that office, at some point during his tenure, assumed oversight of the shelter and local jail inmates were there daily helping in the upkeep.

“It’s a core function of the county, not the sheriff’s office,” Ayers said at the Feb. 1 meeting, adding he’s gotten several complaints from residents. “Obviously, there are some problems.”

Martin said at the February meeting the issue “seems to be a hot topic” in the county. He said he wants to make sure the animals are getting the best treatment possible.

The board was set to openly discuss a possible change in the structure of shelter oversight on March 1, but pulled that item from that day’s agenda and went into a closed session instead. The motion for the closed session cited a state code exemption on investing public funds where the county’s bargaining position is involved and listed the financing and facility use arrangement between the county and the humane society. Supervisors took no action following the closed session.

The shelter has had a long history of regulatory warnings and violations the county is working to remedy, according to a document included in the board’s March 1 meeting packet.

Captain Juette Renalds of the sheriff’s office and Tony Cerqua, the humane society’s president, on March 15 addressed the board on how the shelter functions.

Renalds addressed concerns about euthanasia, which the shelter performs in some situations, he said.

“We have to balance the health of the animals,” Renalds said. “Our objective is to provide the healthiest animals we can to provide to the humane society for adoption.”

Cerqua said the shelter and humane society, which are two separate operations, have been in the same building for 46 years. From 1976 to 2008, the humane society was contracted to run the entire facility, he told supervisors.

“We’re in the same facility for a reason,” Cerqua said. “It benefits the animals greatly and benefits the county greatly.”

Two-thirds of the facility belongs to the county and a third belongs to the humane society, which is a nonprofit and is fueled by donations and a thrift store in Monroe that Cerqua said serves as a great revenue source.

According to a county staff study in the board’s packet for its March 1 meeting, the shelter has had a “lack of internal guidance” and an “incorrect organizational structure,” which the document states can easily be corrected having the shelter manager report directly to the senior animal control officer rather than a sheriff’s office captain.

Those “non-critical” violations from a September inspection by the Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, according to county documents, are as follows:

animal custody records do not all include all required elements;

the shelter had not adequately separated animals of different ages and sexes;

the shelter was not following veterinarian’s protocol for determining when an animal requires veterinary treatment; and

the shelter was not following veterinarian’s protocol for control of contagious and infectious diseases.

Measures have been taken to addresses those violations, according to the document. The county avoided penalties, according to correspondence letters with VDACS, and County Administrator Dean Rodgers wrote in an Oct. 26 letter to that department he requested the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the animal shelter operations, conduct an internal investigation.

“I, along with the Sheriff, am very mindful of the need to correct any violations at the animal shelter,” Rodgers wrote in the Oct. 26 letter to Regina Campbell, an animal care inspector for the state.

Additional aids to alleviate the situation include increasing the shelter manager’s salary, adding $2,000 to the salary of the senior animal control officer to pay for additional supervisory responsibilities and resuming use of the jail inmate workforce, according to the county study’s executive summary.

Animals taken into the facility are strays or surrendered by homeowners, Cerqua told supervisors in the March 15 presentation.

The humane society will pay $1,000 to $2,000 to adopt an animal out for $125, Cerqua said.

“But that’s what we’re here for,” said Cerqua. “We try to save as many as we can.”

Lost animals are posted on a social media page in hopes of reuniting them with their families, Cerqua said. No adoptable dog gets euthanized in the county, he told supervisors.

Out of 500 dogs that came through the shelter through animal control last year, seven were euthanized, Cerqua told supervisors. Two were because of cancer, two were “very aggressive” and three were bitten by a rabid animal, had no shots and were ordered by the health department to be put down, according to Cerqua.

“We’ve have dogs on our side for up to two years to get them adopted,” Cerqua said. “Again, dogs are no-kill. No dog gets put down in Amherst County that’s adoptable in Amherst County. That’s a pretty good record for a county that generates a lot of homeless animals,” Cerqua said.

Last year, 700 cats came through the building, and they generally are more diseased and most are feral, said Cerqua. Cats are more challenging to manage, he said.

“There are some adoptable cats in Amherst County that get euthanized but every year we get better and better in reducing that number,” Cerqua told supervisors, adding many of the cats can’t leave the building because of sickness.

According to information in the board’s March 1 agenda packet, roughly 30 dogs have been euthanized in the past two years because of rabies, illness or being considered a danger to the public. The number of cats put down because of illness, feral status or under a veterinarian’s directive was 168 in 2020 and 153 last year, the report states.

Cerqua said some residents request feral cats to place into barns for the purpose of eliminating rodents. The county has a large feral cat population, according to Cerqua.

“You can put out a can of tuna and you’ll get a cat,” he told supervisors.

Martin asked if there are enough spaying and neutering services available and if the county can do more in that area.

“It’s a big challenge for us right now,” Cerqua said, adding support from local veterinarians in that area is very thin. “Spay/neuter is a big issue in Amherst County.”

Cerqua said some residents every year bring litters of puppies to drop off and the humane society offers to go their home and offer spay services to the mother free of charge, but the offer routinely is refused. That’s the mindset the humane society encounters in many situations, he said.

The board took no formal action on the matter but Martin indicated he would like County Administrator Dean Rodgers to work with Renalds and the humane society in increasing spaying and neutering outreach.

“Because obviously, that’s an issue,” Martin said.

Rodgers suggested possibly soliciting bids through a request for proposals in seeking a discounted price for those services.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.