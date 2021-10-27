Board shoots down plans to harvest timber on two county-owned sites

Timber will not be harvested on Amherst County-owned properties for financial gain, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously has decided.
The board voted during its Oct. 19 meeting to cease implementation of forestry stewardship plans for the county’s wooded tracts of property, specifically two sites of a former Windy Ridge landfill and the currently used landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road.
The Virginia Department of Forestry’s forest management plan examined about 353 acres of forestland in the county, according to county documents.
The 208-acre landfill parcel on Kentmoor Farm Road consists mostly of mature hardwoods and presents an opportunity to thin the hardwood timber and improve the quality and growth rate of the oak and poplar trees, according to documents.
The 88-acre tract at the former landfill site in eastern Amherst County has a mixture of planted loblolly pine trees, Virginia pine and mature hardwoods on land bordered by the Buffalo River.
The majority of trees on both parcels are more than a half-century old, the plan states.
Bill Perry, a state forester for the Amherst area who developed the stewardship plans, addressed the board Oct. 19.
“We’re looking at taking an inventory of the forest and resources there,” Perry said of managing timber for income. “It is a resource. There are parts of it we can improve on.”
He said he doesn’t benefit from the sale and is bringing recommendations with the decision being the county’s to make as a landowner.
“I don’t have a dog in the fight,” Perry said. “I’m in an impartial person in this.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said he has much respect for the logging industry and forestry department and in the case of public property the decision is “very personal” in weighing various factors, including the environmental effects.
He said the county’s comprehensive plan for future growth and development prioritizes protection of the environment and the county owns 1,635 acres, or .53% of the county’s overall land total, according to the county geographic information system.
He said 0.53% of county-owned land is “entrusted to [the board] to make sure the very best for the environment is done.”
“Our forest can be seen as a crop,” Martin said of profiting off timber sales. “But I think they should also be looked at a resource for our environment, for our future generations, our watersheds, all of those things.”
Martin said making a conscious decision to convert forestland into a cash crop will create a higher fire hazard risk by lowering the trees’ canopy and he also is concerned with spraying herbicide chemicals in wooded areas near rivers and creeks.
“I don’t think I want to take that chance on that large of an area,” Martin said.
Martin also referenced concerns raised by a Kentmoor Farm Road resident who addressed the board earlier during public comments at the Oct. 9 meeting. The resident opposed tree cutting at the landfill site, explaining wildlife would be driven into neighboring landowners’ properties and residents put up with a lot of traffic and other issues living close to the landfill and don’t need another “stressful situation.”
Martin said the tree cutting would not serve to protect the environment and the residents who live on Kentmoor Farm Road will be affected when more truck traffic results from a transfer station under construction, a facility that collects waste and hauls it for burial elsewhere.
He said he also was concerned wooded areas of the county’s parks and industrial park were considered for harvesting, though no recommendations came forward.
“I just don’t think we’re being responsible landowners,” Martin said if the county were to proceed.
Martin’s motion also said county staff is not to enter into any other discussion about the topic unless directed by the board.
“I don’t believe the board ever directed county staff to do this,” Martin said of the plans coming forward. “My point of view, let’s take a chance … and let God do what He’s going to do with the land.”