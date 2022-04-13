Board takes steps for a cleaner county

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on April 5 heard first reads on two ordinances the county’s website states are steps toward a cleaner county.

One ordinance addresses the increase of complaints received about weeds and litter. The other addresses inoperable, abandoned or unattended vehicles.

County staff asked the board to consider imposing civil penalties for such violations, which do not carry as high a legal standard of proof as a criminal charge does in enforcement and will help address county concerns on those matters, according to an April 8 news release from the county.

“These changes are pieces of a larger effort by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and Amherst County staff to ensure Amherst County continues to be a vibrant, healthy and attractive community,” the release said.

Public hearings for both ordinances will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Amherst County administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.

- Justin Faulconer

