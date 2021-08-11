Board to consider harvesting timber at two county-owned properties

Timber harvesting on two sites owned by Amherst County’s government could come to fruition if county officials decide to clear the way for cutting.
The Virginia Department of Forestry is developing forest stewardship management plans for all of the county’s wooded tracts of property. VDOF has recommended timber harvesting on only two of those county-owned tracts: the current landfill property on Kentmoor Farm Road and the former Windy Ridge landfill.
Bob Warring, a Forestry consultant, spoke with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on the topic Aug. 3. The multiple-use forest management plan covers examination of about 353 acres of forestland in the county.
The forest lands on the current landfill property in Madison Heights are a mixture of planted loblolly pine and hardwoods, according to county documents. The 208-acre parcel consists mostly of mature hardwoods and presents an opportunity to thin the hardwood timber and improve the quality and growth rate of the oak and poplar trees, the Virginia Forest Stewardship Management Plan presented to the board states.
The 88-acre tract at the former landfill site in eastern Amherst County has a mixture of planted loblolly pine trees, Virginia pine and mature hardwoods on land bordered by the Buffalo River.
The majority of trees on both parcels are more than a half-century old, the plan states.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the board has yet to make a decision on if the harvesting should occur.
“We need to manage our forests,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said. “We’ve never done this before. And so we’ve sought the advice of the Forest Service and hired a consultant to help us manage the forest.”
Goals of managing the forests include soil and water conservation and selling timber as an income source, among a few others, the plan states.
“Are we that cash-strapped we’re going to start cutting our timber?” Martin asked Rodgers.
“No sir, we’re not,” Rodgers replied. “And I suppose if you’re embarking on a philosophical discussion using the resources we have, you [the county board] own this land, the trees. They have commercial value in addition to environmental value. And do we want to take advantage of that? And that’s a great philosophical question that has not been answered.”
Martin replied, “I think the larger philosophical question is: Is the commercial value more important than the environmental value?”
He added of the current landfill site: “That area down there puts up with a lot, the landfill and the truck traffic. Do we really want to go down there and cut timber off it, and add insult to injury?”