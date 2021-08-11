Board to consider harvesting timber at two county-owned properties

Supervisor Tom Martin said the board has yet to make a decision on if the harvesting should occur.

“We need to manage our forests,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said. “We’ve never done this before. And so we’ve sought the advice of the Forest Service and hired a consultant to help us manage the forest.”

Goals of managing the forests include soil and water conservation and selling timber as an income source, among a few others, the plan states.

“Are we that cash-strapped we’re going to start cutting our timber?” Martin asked Rodgers.

“No sir, we’re not,” Rodgers replied. “And I suppose if you’re embarking on a philosophical discussion using the resources we have, you [the county board] own this land, the trees. They have commercial value in addition to environmental value. And do we want to take advantage of that? And that’s a great philosophical question that has not been answered.”

Martin replied, “I think the larger philosophical question is: Is the commercial value more important than the environmental value?”