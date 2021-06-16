Bonus approved for Amherst County Public Schools employees

Amherst County Public School full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus and part-timers are getting $250 as a gesture of appreciation in wrapping up an unprecedented year of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To provide the type of education that they did in these conditions was pretty amazing,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said in thanking the staff for its work.

The Amherst County School Board approved the measure during its June 10 meeting, which marked the last official day of school. Arnold said the division is set to finish the fiscal year at the end of the month with a $1.1 million surplus.

The bonus measure costs about $350,000 and the remaining $660,000 of the anticipated surplus would go to the division’s capital improvement plan, Arnold said.

“We certainly have the ability, in terms of our budget, to do this,” Arnold said of distributing the bonus.

Board members thanked the teachers, administrators and all employees in completing a year that included a slew of mitigation strategies to protect against the virus, hybrid instruction of in-person and remote learning and changes from the normal flow of school operations.