 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonuses approved for Amherst County Sheriff's sworn officers

Bonuses approved for Amherst County Sheriff's sworn officers

Amherst sheriff's office

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office. 

 Justin Faulconer

Amherst County Sheriff's deputies are set to receive a $500 bonus. 

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 15 to approve $7,535 from the county’s unobligated general fund balance to cover bonuses for 14 officers of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia Compensation Board recently contributed $16,685 for 30 officers in the sheriff’s office to receive a bonus, according to the county. The board’s allocation ensures all Amherst County Sheriff’s officers receive a $500 bonus.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he fully supports the bonuses and asked county staff to research the cost of giving all county employees, or at least public safety, a one-time bonus.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said he would bring the costs and the overall effect on the budget before supervisors for review at an upcoming meeting.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert