Bonuses approved for Amherst County Sheriff's sworn officers

Amherst County Sheriff's deputies are set to receive a $500 bonus.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 15 to approve $7,535 from the county’s unobligated general fund balance to cover bonuses for 14 officers of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The Virginia Compensation Board recently contributed $16,685 for 30 officers in the sheriff’s office to receive a bonus, according to the county. The board’s allocation ensures all Amherst County Sheriff’s officers receive a $500 bonus.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he fully supports the bonuses and asked county staff to research the cost of giving all county employees, or at least public safety, a one-time bonus.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said he would bring the costs and the overall effect on the budget before supervisors for review at an upcoming meeting.

