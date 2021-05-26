Boxes for Books sale events planned in Amherst County

The Friends of the Amherst County Library will hold a ‘Boxes of Books ‘ sale at the Amherst Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 29 and June 26. During the time that the library was closed for the pandemic, library staff was busy refreshing the shelves. Items in the sale are former library books, DVD’s and audio books from every area of the library.

“There is something for everyone. Come browse the many boxes of treasures for both children ad adults,” the Friends of the Amherst County Library said in a news release. Pricing is donation based. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the Friends financial support of the library. Past projects have been the funding of the Summer Reading program, safety railings for the front and side steps of the building, book signing and readings by local authors, holiday concerts and library open house events.”

The Friends also runs Make a Difference Day, where all first graders in the county visit the library for story time, a library tour, a snack and a book to take home that is all their own.