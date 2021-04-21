Boxwood Farm Convenience Center up and running

Improvements at the Boxwood Farm Convenience Center, a waste disposal site in northern Amherst County, are complete and the center is fully operational.

According to an April 15 news release from Amherst County, the center is the location of the county’s first plastic/aluminum, self-contained compactor. The dual compactor has two doors, one for plastic and one for aluminum, and will increase the site’s efficiency by taking up less space than two separate compactors.

The center at 2334 Boxwood Farm Road is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Out-of-county trash permits for non-county residents can be purchased through Amherst County Public Works. Permits are $100 and are good for one year. For more information on the permits, visit www.countyofamherst.com.

