Amherst County Public Schools hosted a Community Leaders Breakfast on March 8 in the Florence Elston Inn and Conference Center at Sweet Briar College.

More than 60 guests were in attendance from local businesses, nonprofits, well as state and local government. The breakfast was designed to give community leaders an opportunity to hear firsthand on the status of Amherst County Public Schools and identify ways the leaders could partner with the school division.

Superintendent William Wells spoke about the need for volunteers in the schools and emphasized the ‘Show Up Amherst’ initiative that pushes for engagement between the community and school division.

“We encourage our community and businesses to volunteer in our schools and ‘Show Up’ for our students,” Wells said. “We have numerous students that do not have a positive role model in their lives. By having our community members volunteer in our schools we can show our students that their education is important enough for people to take time away from their lives to devote to our students.

Volunteering can take on many forms from assisting with morning or afternoon bus duty, monitoring hallways, assisting during lunch, working with the school administration on specific projects, etc.”

Wells stated the division’s No. 1 priority is to produce well educated students who have the skills they need to be productive citizens and contribute to the Amherst community.

“We need to partner with our local businesses to ensure we are graduating students with the skill sets that our businesses require,” Wells said. “Another part of that conversation is developing partnerships between the school division and local businesses to provide work-based learning and internship opportunities for high school students. We would like to have our students experience hands-on learning opportunities at local businesses so they can gain a better understanding of the skills that are required for the job.”

As part of the presentation at the breakfast, Craig Maddox, director of career and technical education for ACPS, discussed the programs that are offered to students. Maddox also provided attendees an opportunity to experience some of the technology that was recently purchased to expose elementary and middle school students to different careers to include computer programing, welding, anatomy and auto mechanics.