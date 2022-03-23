Broadband expansion work progressing in Amherst

The push for universal broadband coverage in all of Amherst County continues to pick up speed through Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative working to cover the gaps.

Gary Wood, president of CVEC, on March 15 addressed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on the ongoing and upcoming work to install a fiber network that provides internet coverage in unserved and underserved rural areas of Amherst.

Areas in service include Boxwood Farm Road, Grandmas Hill Road, Roses Mill Road, Warrick Barn Road, Flatwoods Road and areas close to CVEC substation areas in Gladstone and Colleen, according to Firefly’s report. Those areas combined pass 650 homes, covering 352 active accounts and 60 miles of fiber laid out for an investment of $4.2 million, the report states.

Overall, Amherst County broadband expansion through Firefly’s Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project costs $28.5 million, which largely is funded through grant money. The RISE initiative covers 526 miles in the county and Amherst County has provided a $3 million grant match.

The RISE project is bringing service to just more than 36,200 underserved homes, businesses and other locations to 13 counties, including Amherst.

Wood said crews are slated in upcoming weeks to begin work in the Temperance area.

“Our intent is to get all of the Central Virginia [cooperative] area built out by mid-year,” Wood said.

The expanded coverage will bring service to 5,500 to 6,000 homes in Amherst County, which is a significant piece of the RISE project, according to Wood.

Other work slated in the county includes the Little Piney River area and Indian Creek, north of the Buffalo River to the county line with Nelson, and areas of Winton, Hartless Road, Geddes Mountain and Toytown Road, according to the update. Fiber will be built from Temperance to Elon, an area that includes the Blue Ridge Parkway and Virginia 130 to Madison Heights and Stapleton.

The work will continue until all who would like service are connected in those areas, Wood said.

Melissa Gay, CVEC communications manager and an Amherst resident, expressed excitement in speaking to supervisors about much-needed internet service finally arriving to all areas of her native county.

“It’s amazing that we will be able to have this here in every area, top of the mountain or down in the valley,” Gay said.

Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, said the completion of a fiber network in Amherst County by next year is “just incredible.”

County Administrator Dean Rodgers asked Wood about areas not colored in the coverage map in much of Madison Heights and the town of Amherst currently served by Comcast.

“I’m hoping you have intentions to work your ways into those areas too and provide Comcast some competition,” Rodgers said.

Wood said Firefly’s first goal is to make sure anyone without an option for broadband has service.

“And that is what we will do,” Wood said. “After that is over and when we get to 2024, early 2025, and all this [Virginia Telecommunications Initiative-funded] work is complete, which is a huge project, then we make decisions on where to expand beyond that where the economics work.”

Wood said the economics work in areas with more density.

“We’re not looking to move to other parts of the state,” said Wood. “But we want to build service where people want.”

Rodgers said the goal is to make sure everyone, including those in Comcast-served areas, has options securing affordable broadband.

“We’ve got a lot to do the next few years,” Wood said. “And we realize that people need it today. We’re going to move as fast as we can and get service as quickly as possible to the highest number we can.”

For low- and moderate-income homes, Firefly will go as far as it needs to reach that residence without charging, Wood said.

Supervisor Tom Martin voiced appreciation for the partnership between the county and Firefly in carrying out a major goal that county officials have said is crucial for residents, businesses and students currently challenged with lack of proper broadband.

“You’ve done what you said you were going to do,” Martin said.

“Amherst County is one of our favorite partners,” Wood said.

