CARES Act money doubles in Amherst County

A second wave of federal relief money to help Amherst County weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic recently came into the county’s coffers, giving the county’s board of supervisors $5.5 million to use for a range needs before the end of the year.
The board during its Aug. 4 meeting formally accepted $2,757,414 in additional money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which brings the county’s new total to $5,514,828. The board also voted to appropriate $134,800 to purchase the equipment, software and services necessary for all staff in county departments to work remotely.
“This is the first appropriation of that federal money,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said of the allocation to the county’s Information Technology department for teleworking. “We continue to look for ways to put that money to use.”
The county recently had much of its staff working from home during the state-ordered shutdown in the weeks after the pandemic’s effects hit in March. The $134,800 appropriation helps county employees work efficiently from home during a pandemic or any other crisis in which working from the office has been restricted, according to county documents.
Rodgers said the county needs to act swiftly to put its $5.5 million to use before Jan. 1 or will risk losing it.
“It’s like eating an elephant – it’s one bite at a time. This is our first bite,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said of the measure to help teleworking capabilities for employees.
In addition to teleworking, Rodgers said areas the money is targeted for include hygiene, social distancing measures, grants for disruption to business activity and salaries for public safety personnel who are in direct daily contact with the virus while going about their jobs.
“It changes every day,” Rodgers said of the parameters and guidance for using the CARES money.
County officials already have outlined some uses for the money:
- $381,266 is designated for the Town of Amherst’s local government
- $500,000 is set aside for broadband expansion and improving residents’ access to reliable Internet, especially in rural areas
- $200,000 to clean ducts in all county buildings
- $80,000 for a public safety shelter that can be set up at various locations as emergencies arise
- $3,500 to install hot water in the Monroe Community Center, the headquarters of the county’s recreation and parks department
- $1.4 million to compensate public safety salaries from July through December, a measure the county refers to as a “salary switch” that replaces money in the county’s general fund during the same time period, allowing for savings into 2021.
The board also recently set aside $300,000 for small business grants and $200,000 for aid to local nonprofits affected by the virus. Stacey Wilkes, the county’s finance director, said $135,000 of the money for small business was dispersed as of the board’s Aug. 4 meeting and the amount for nonprofits is not enough to meet the requests submitted by just more than a handful of local organizations.
“The number of requests I’m getting, we’re going to easily exceed that number,” Wilkes said of the grant amount for local nonprofits.
She also recommends to the board raising a line item of “other expenses” from $58,900 to $200,000 to address a range of expenditures that arise to adjust to the pandemic.
The second round of CARES money also has generated about $1.2 million in money unspoken for, according to Wilkes’ report to supervisors. Possible uses mentioned in the report include the bulk of that money going to the Amherst County Public Schools division in areas such as additional fuel, more buses, daycare expenses for employees, kiosks for screening upon entering school and putting $450,000 into COVID-19-related expenses so leftover funds could go into capital improvement or maintenance spending.
Other suggested uses for the remaining $200,000 are additional allocations for broadband expansion and break room renovations for social distancing and sanitary needs, according to the report.
Rodgers said the objective is to get in as many of the county’s unfunded supplemental budget needs that meet the CARES Act spending criteria as possible. Wilkes said she would look into potential capital purchases, such as an ambulance, that could benefit public safety.
“Everything is so fluid right now,” Wilkes said at one point in describing the rules for spending in regard to public safety salaries.
Supervisors have not made any further decisions on which areas to allocate additional money and are expected to discuss the process again at its Aug. 18 meeting.
During a recent virtual chat with the Amherst business community, Tucker said nothing the board has decided so far is set in stone and it is taking many factors into account as it decides where money should go.
“Our job is to balance the needs of everybody,” Tucker said.
The county also has to consider the timing of contracts and procurement laws as it navigates through the process, she said.
“That’s a challenge in any environment,” Tucker said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!