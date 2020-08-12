CARES Act money doubles in Amherst County

A second wave of federal relief money to help Amherst County weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic recently came into the county’s coffers, giving the county’s board of supervisors $5.5 million to use for a range needs before the end of the year.

The board during its Aug. 4 meeting formally accepted $2,757,414 in additional money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which brings the county’s new total to $5,514,828. The board also voted to appropriate $134,800 to purchase the equipment, software and services necessary for all staff in county departments to work remotely.

“This is the first appropriation of that federal money,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said of the allocation to the county’s Information Technology department for teleworking. “We continue to look for ways to put that money to use.”

The county recently had much of its staff working from home during the state-ordered shutdown in the weeks after the pandemic’s effects hit in March. The $134,800 appropriation helps county employees work efficiently from home during a pandemic or any other crisis in which working from the office has been restricted, according to county documents.

Rodgers said the county needs to act swiftly to put its $5.5 million to use before Jan. 1 or will risk losing it.

“It’s like eating an elephant – it’s one bite at a time. This is our first bite,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said of the measure to help teleworking capabilities for employees.