CARES grant to help Amherst town residents with utility payments

The Town of Amherst recently received a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act award of $30,819 to assist with relief for all eligible utility customers.
The goal of the program is to help water and sewer customers experiencing economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amherst Town Council voted unanimously during its Dec. 9 meeting to accept the federal grant and authorize town staff to give out the money to those who qualify.
“For some of our folks who have been struggling, this is a really big deal,” Town Manager Sara Carter said.
The town is looking into how the grant distribution works and is reviewing past due accounts, Carter told council.
“Customers who want to get this money have to actually attest that the reason they are behind is due to COVID-19,” Carter said.
The revised state budget adopted in November requires local governments to discontinue water cutoffs during the remainder of the state of emergency driven by the pandemic. However, the town has reached the threshold for a state provision that allows localities to continue utility disconnections, according to Carter.
Council has authorized a public hearing for its Jan. 13 meeting to retain water cut-offs.
“We’re not having disconnection problems but I will let you know we do have more [customers] past due than what we had before,” Carter told council. “The problems are real.”
Also during the meeting council voted unanimously to pass a resolution authorizing a bond issuance for renovations to the town’s water treatment plant. The funding package the Virginia Department of Health has approved totals $4.7 million with $980,000 of loan forgiveness and an interest rate of 2.3% if the loan is closed by Jan. 16, according to the town.
Council also voted to move forward a $4.7 million contract with Anderson Construction, Inc., a Lynchburg company that was one of four firms to bid on the project.
Carter said the town expects to close on the loan Dec. 22 and hopes to begin work on the water plant upgrades in early 2021 with a completion timeframe targeted for summer 2022.
In other news:
In her final meeting, council member Sarah Ogden was given a resolution honoring her service to the town. Ogden, who was elected in November 2018, is nearing the end of her term. She opted not to run for reelection.
“It was an honor and a privilege to serve the town,” Ogden said.
Vicki Hunt, clerk of council, also received a resolution recognizing her efforts in helping organize the Amherst Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Hunt was instrumental in the planning effort in a difficult year, including a major format change to the event in accommodating social distancing because of the pandemic. She also brought back the Christmas decorating contest much to the delight of residences and businesses, Tuggle read from the resolution, which thanked Hunt for her imagination and commitment to the endeavor.
Despite heavy rains, town officials described the parade as a success that drew a good turnout during a time a festive morale booster for Amherst is needed.
“The parade is a big deal,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said, adding it draws spectators from surrounding communities. “That just makes me proud and I’m so grateful for the outstanding staff we have.”
