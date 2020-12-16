CARES grant to help Amherst town residents with utility payments

The Town of Amherst recently received a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act award of $30,819 to assist with relief for all eligible utility customers.

The goal of the program is to help water and sewer customers experiencing economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amherst Town Council voted unanimously during its Dec. 9 meeting to accept the federal grant and authorize town staff to give out the money to those who qualify.

“For some of our folks who have been struggling, this is a really big deal,” Town Manager Sara Carter said.

The town is looking into how the grant distribution works and is reviewing past due accounts, Carter told council.

“Customers who want to get this money have to actually attest that the reason they are behind is due to COVID-19,” Carter said.

The revised state budget adopted in November requires local governments to discontinue water cutoffs during the remainder of the state of emergency driven by the pandemic. However, the town has reached the threshold for a state provision that allows localities to continue utility disconnections, according to Carter.

Council has authorized a public hearing for its Jan. 13 meeting to retain water cut-offs.