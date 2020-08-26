Cash's Garage in Madison Heights plans to expand, construct new facility

A Madison Heights automotive repair garage plans to build a new facility across the street from its current location as part of expanding its operations on Lakeview Drive.

Cash’s Garage, which also provides towing service, is seeking a special exception request in a General Commercial-zoned district from Amherst County officials to locate a new building on a vacant 4.2-acre parcel adjacent to the Madison Heights. The Amherst County Planning Commission voted during its Aug. 20 meeting to recommend approval. Commissioners also approved a site plan for the project.

The planned facility would be 9,100 square feet with a designated office space of 500 square feet, according to county documents.

The commission’s recommended list of conditions includes requiring all equipment be installed and used inside the new facility and all vehicles awaiting repair shall be placed in a designated area. The maximum time any vehicle can be on the parcel is 10 days, according to the conditions.

“Cash’s Garage has been in business for many years, as long as I can remember,” said Thomas Brooks, of Acres of Virginia, a local company working on the planned project. “They’ve outgrown the building they’re in. They need something new to do the business they need to do in Amherst County.”

The plans anticipate no major significant increase in traffic to and from the property, according to the company’s application.

The proposed site is served with public water but not sewer, so a drain field will be installed, according to Brooks. Bryant said Cash’s Garage would still use its current building.