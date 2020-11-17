Celebrating seniors in Amherst County once again

From Staff Reports

On Nov. 16 the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office held its only senior luncheon of the year in Madison Heights.

The event was a thrive-through service distribution because of COVID-19. The sheriff’s office on its official Facebook page thanked the county’s recreation department and Merredith’s Restaurant for helping make the event a success.

“They were so excited to get out and see a few familiar faces and they certainly appreciated receiving a wonderful meal,” the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.