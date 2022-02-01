Charges against man accused of attempting to kill Amherst deputies certified to grand jury

Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Dakota Jordan Cash, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of an officer in connection with a June 20, 2021 incident.

Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that day for a reported assault in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights. Deputies met with a woman who said she was assaulted and had physical signs that she had been, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a previous news release.

The woman identified Cash as the assailant, the release said. As deputies approached a residence where Cash is known to live, they were met with gunfire from a rifle and were able to identify Cash, 20, as the person shooting at them as he was running away from the officers, according to the release.

No one was hit by gunfire and deputies involved did not fire their weapons, the sheriff's office has said. Cash was later taken into custody in Lynchburg.

Arrest warrants filed in Amherst General District Court state Cash, a resident of Thacker Lane in Madison Heights, attempted “to willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder [Deputy S.W. Martin and Sgt. Steven Bodek]” for the purpose of interfering with the performance of the officers’ duties.

Cash on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court. Judge Sam Eggleston III certified the two charges to an upcoming session of the grand jury, which decides if evidence is sufficient to send the case to trial.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.